Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Is Sleek in Slick Black Leather Louboutin Boots

First Lady Melania Trump departed the White House for Palm Beach, Florida on Wednesday in a sleek ensemble with knockout thigh-high leather boots.

Melania Trump strutted alongside President Trump as they head to their Mar-a-Lago resort for Christmas, wearing a pair of Eleonor Alta thigh-high black leather boots by Christian Louboutin. The boots, which retail for $2,195, features a four-inch heel and all the allure that Mrs. Trump has become known for.

Paired with the boots is a double-breasted cascading back wool coat by Azzedine Alaïa which retails for $6,610. Mrs. Trump matched the coat’s notched collar and sculptural volume with a pair of jet black rectangular sunglasses, similar to those made by Balenciaga.

