George Clooney Trashes Trump as a ‘Charismatic Carnival Barker’

Actor George Clooney once again slammed Republicans and President Donald Trump, who the Midnight Sky actor trashed as a “charismatic carnival barker.”

The New York Times asked the Argo star about his impression of Joe Biden presidency and whether or not Biden will be able to reach across the aisle to Republicans like he claims he can. Clooney replied that Biden will not be able to work with the GOP and used Texas Sen. Ted Cuz as an example of why Biden’s effort to work with Republicans will fall apart.

Clooney added that many of the Republicans in the Senate won’t want to work with Biden because they want to be president themselves.

“Every single one of these guys have aspirations for bigger things — Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz, Mike Pence, all of them,” Clooney told the Times. “They think people will travel with them because, ‘I’ve stuck with you, Don,’ but the truth is, they won’t. They stay with Donald because Donald, for all of his immense problems as a human being, is a charismatic carnival barker.”

Clooney also slammed the president for refusing to support a coronavirus mask mandate, which already exist in most states.

“The idea that we politicize things like this is crazy,” Clooney said, ignoring the left’s efforts over the very issue. “Had Trump come out at the very beginning and said, ‘We’re all going to wear masks because it’s the right thing to do and it’s going to save a lot of lives,’ the whole country would have gotten behind him, and he would have been re-elected. But he thought it would affect his economy, so he chose to say it didn’t exist. And now we’re going to have 350,000 people dead.”

Clooney, a supporter of far-left, Democrat causes and candidates, who has donated millions to the Democrat Party, closed his discussion of politics by denying any interest in running for office himself.

“That’d be fun, wouldn’t it? Gee, what a great way to spend the last third of my life, trying to make deals with people that have no intention of making deals,” he said drily.

Earlier this week, Clooney gushed over Joe Biden, calling him “very smart, wise man,” which the Ocean’s 8 star said America’s “going to need that after we’ve lost probably close to 400,000 people by the time we get [the coronavirus pandemic] in our rear-view mirror.”

