Jennifer Aniston Slammed as ‘Out of Touch’ and ‘Foolish’ for Flaunting ‘Our First Pandemic’ Christmas Tree Ornament

Actress Jennifer Aniston was slammed by social media users who derided her as “out of touch” and “foolish” over The Morning Show star’s “Our First Pandemic 2020” Christmas tree ornament.

“Jennifer please,” wrote one Twitter user who posted an image of the actress’ Instagram Story, which showed an image of what looked like Aniston holding up a coronavirus-themed Christmas ornament. The words “Our First Pandemic 2020” were engraved on the ornament.

“Jennifer Aniston is a damn fool for posting that ornament on her story… celebrities are ditzy af,” tweeted one individual.

“‘cheers to our first pandemic of 2020, where millions of people died! let’s celebrate that on a Christmas ornament!'” the Twitter user quipped in a follow-up tweet.

“if this was in [February/march it would’ve been received well as a joke. but at this point its not something to joke about anymore, and [definitely] not something to use as a christmas ornament,” commented another Twitter user.

“this just shows how out of touch Hollywood is with the rest of the world,” they added.

“why’s jennifer aniston talking abt “our first pandemic” like it’s a baby shower,” wrote another.

“why she’s saying ‘first’ like there’s many more to come?????” inquired another user.

“Dude fuck Jennifer Aniston,” tweeted another. “all celebrities have done during this pandemic is show how out of touch and just fucking oblivious they are to anything that doesn’t have to do with them.”

“Some people’s entire family have died but at least Aniston is showing how quirky she can be,” they added.

“Celebrities really live in a different world,” tweeted another social media user.

“They do. Thy aren’t affected by this at all,” added another. “They still go out, travel, make money hang out. Then post stuff like this trying to seem like they relate w/ us and all it shows is that they don’t.”

“why do celebrities not use logic?” asked one Twitter user.

“I don’t know why but its just not cute,” said another. “So many people died and so many people’s life got f%ked.”

