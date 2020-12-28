Alec Baldwin Defends Wife Hilaria Against Spanish Heritage Cultural Appropriation Accusations

Alec Baldwin has leapt to this defense of his wife, Hilaria, following accusations that she appropriated Spanish culture by faking her accent, heritage, and even her first name.

In a rambling and ruminative Instagram post, Alec Baldwin blasted the accusations, calling them “spectacularly false.”

“You have to consider the source. We live in a world where we’re hidden behind the anonymity of social media, and people feel like they can say anything,” he said. “They want to spray it all over you and spit it all over you, their venom and their hate.”

He blasted anonymous Twitter trolls, and also described TMZ and the New York Post as a “sewage treatment plant.”

“I would say the majority of what’s been said… is false. Some of it is so spectacularly false. And they’ve said it about people I love, false things. Untrue things. As much as that hurts, the only thing I can do is talk to that half or portion of the public who understands when I say — consider the source.”

The accusations against Hilaria Baldwin reportedly come from several online commentators, including podcaster Tracie Egan Morrissey. They are claiming that the 36-year-old Baldwin has faked her Spanish accent and misleadingly used the name “Hilaria” when in fact she was born “Hillary” in Boston.

Unearthed videos circulating online are being pointed to by many critics, one of them appears to show Hilaria Baldwin talking with an accent during an old cooking segment on the Today show. Another more recent video from her Instagram appears to show her talking without an accent.

Where did your accent go Hmm pic.twitter.com/U9DLc5VnSg — elena ilana alana alina elana (not) (@lenibriscoe) December 21, 2020

Hilaria Baldwin also addressed the accusations in her own Instagram posts.

“I was born in Boston and grew up spending time with my family between Massachusetts and Spain. My parents and sibling live in Spain and I chose to live here, in the USA. We celebrate both cultures in our home — Alec and I are raising our children bilingual, just as I was raised,” she wrote. “This is very important to me. I understand that my story is a little different, but it is mine, and I’m very proud of it.”

She added in a video in the post: “I am that person that if I’ve been speaking a lot of Spanish, I tend to mix them. If I get nervous or upset, then I start to mix the two. And again, that’s just something I’ve always been a little insecure about.”

In a follow-up post, Hilaria Baldwin accused media outlets of misrepresenting her past statements about her upbringing. She said she has always lived two cultures and decided to settle in the U.S. when she was 19 to attend college.

“I don’t really understand why this is turning into such a big thing,” she said. “At this point I’m starting to feel like I’m getting attacked for who am I am and no answer is the right answer.”

“I just kind of want to say, ‘leave me alone,'” she said.

