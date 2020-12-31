Bradley Whitford Teaming With Director Jordan Peele to Help Georgia Democrats ‘Get Out’ the Vote

Georgia is ground zero in the battle for the balance of power in Washington, D.C., as control of the U.S. Senate now hinges on the outcome of the two Senate runoff races in the Peach State. With the Senate majority leadership within his reach, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) recently declared, “Now we take Georgia, and then we change America.”

To give Georgia Democrats a boost, more than 50 Hollywood stars have already put in overtime to help flip the Senate. Adding their names to the team roster, Bradley Whitford will reunite with his Get Out director Jordan Peele for a Georgia fundraiser that is intended to help Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock declare victory on January 5.

Bradley Whitford, who is one of Hollywood’s most outspoken leftists, announced the fundraiser on late Wednesday. “The GOP is hellbent on brainwashing Americans, so we need to break the spell and get actual leaders back in charge,” he tweeted.

In an accompanying video, Whitford said: “I played a racist monster in the movie Get Out, kind of like Mitch McConnell without the blue hands.” He also stirred his spoon in a teacup — a reference to the movie in which the white characters used the technique to hypnotize their prey.

Watch below:

The GOP is hellbent on brainwashing Americans, so we need to break the spell and get actual leaders back in charge. To help, @JordanPeele and I are hosting a chat this Sunday about politics and horror to help @GeorgiaDemocrat get out the vote. Join US: https://t.co/lDNzCW8RzH pic.twitter.com/iUmhy1hN0J — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) December 31, 2020

The official invitation calls on potential donors to help “get rid of monsters like Mitch McConnell.” The virtual event will feature Whitford and Peele discussing the making of the 2017 movie as well as “how Georgia is leading the way to change this country for the better.”

Unlike so many Hollywood movies these days, Get Out wasn’t filmed in Georgia. It was shot in neighboring Alabama.

Whitford participated in a number of Hollywood fundraisers for Democrats leading up to the presidential election last month. He appeared in HBO Max’s recent The West Wing reunion that raised money for Michelle Obama’s When We All Vote initiative, which was geared toward helping Democrats in the general election.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com