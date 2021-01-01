Dozens of television productions, from NBC’s freshman Ted Danson-starring sitcom Mr. Mayor to 20th Television’s American Crime Story: Impeachment, have once again been put on hold as L.A. County health officials urge businesses in the area to shut down as coronavirus cases spike and much of the county locks down.

Several of the industry’s biggest TV production houses have extended their shutdowns or again put filming on holed after the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued the suggestion that TV and film productions should be put on hold during a rise is coronavirus cases in the area.

The department recently posted a message on its website saying to, “we ask you to strongly consider pausing work for a few weeks during this catastrophic surge in Covid cases. Identify and delay higher risk activities, and focus on lower-risk work for now, if at all possible.”

California has instituted some of the most strict lockdown orders and mask mandates in America. However, according to recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), California is currently in the top three states with the worst coronavirus spread in the United States.

According to Variety, Warners Bros. has extended the hiatus for productions including Mom, Bob Hearts Abishola, and B Positive.

Universal TV has decided not to re-start production on series including Mr. Mayor, Kenan, Good Girls, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Hacks, and Never Have I Ever. However, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Hacks wasn’t scheduled to go back in front of the cameras until the 18th.

Disney is also shutting down its 20th Television and its ABC Signature studios and putting shows including 911: Lone Star, American Crime Story: Impeachment, Blackish, Last Man Standing and more on hold.

Sony is putting many of its series on hold, too. The Goldbergs, Atypical, and game shows including Wheel of Fortune, and Jeopardy! are experiencing a continued hiatus thanks to the recommendations.

CBS Television, various Netflix productions, and others are also remaining shut down over the virus.

Some of these productions had only recently re-started filming, but are once again on hold even tough L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti and California Gov. Gavin Newsom has deemed the film industry to be “essential” businesses that are allowed to remain open.

