‘Homeland’ Star Mandy Patinkin Dances in TikTok Video to Promote Georgia Democrats

Georgia is ground zero in the battle for the balance of power in Washington, D.C., as control of the U.S. Senate now hinges on the outcome of the two Senate runoff races in the Peach State. With the Senate majority leadership within his reach, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) recently declared, “Now we take Georgia, and then we change America.”

Among Hollywood’s most enthusiastic Georgia cheerleaders is Homeland star and Broadway veteran Mandy Patinkin, who has put out another cringe election-themed video with his wife, Kathryn Grody, in which they urge Americans everywhere to help push Georgia Democrats over the finish line.

Patinkin and Grode created a dance-themed TikTok video in which they freak out to the BTS hit single “Dynamite,” while wearing Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock apparel. In the video, Patinkin cavorts maniacally with his wife and slaps her butt.

“Do what you can these final days to help GA #flipthesenate! Call you GA friends and fam. Support grassroots orgs,” Mandy Patinkin tweeted.

Watch below:

We stan Georgia! My son has assured me that makes sense. What makes MORE sense is making sure #Warnock and #Ossoff win on January 5th! Do what you can these final days to help GA #flipthesenate! Call you GA friends and fam. Support grassroots orgs. links-bio #bts #BTSARMY #vote pic.twitter.com/bxz5rB3hDT — Mandy Patinkin (@PatinkinMandy) January 2, 2021

Mandy Patinkin has emerged as an unlikely social media star for the left.

During the presidential election, Mandy Patinkin teamed up with the progressive organization Swing Left to create a series of eccentric, anti-Trump videos with his wife. In one video, he urged people to cast their votes for Joe Biden while acknowledging that Biden may not be “everybody’s ideal candidate.”

The actor also participated in a cast reunion of The Princess Bride in September in an effort to flip Wisconsin blue. The virtual event reportedly raised $4.3 million for Wisconsin Democrats.

On Sunday, Patinkin shared another video showing him and Grody phone banking on behalf of Georgia Democrats.

Here's bits of phone banking yesterday with @itsgennybish and @knock4democracy. We got a good deal of hangups and not homes, but also some amazing conversations with folks in need of resources and happy to hear from us. Click the link to sign up and help these last few days. pic.twitter.com/llOnhnIq16 — Mandy Patinkin (@PatinkinMandy) January 3, 2021

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com