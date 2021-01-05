Hollywood Celebs Make Final Plea for Georgia

Georgia is ground zero in the battle for the balance of power in Washington, D.C., as control of the U.S. Senate now hinges on the outcome of the two Senate runoff races in the Peach State. With the Senate majority leadership within his reach, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) recently declared, “Now we take Georgia, and then we change America.”

As Georgia voters head to the polls today, Hollywood elites are still making the hard sell for Democrats, urging residents to cast their ballots for candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, thereby ensuring party domination over Congress.

In what may be an ominous preview of things to come, Borat filmmaker and Seinfeld writer Larry Charles told Democrats: “You must not and cannot accept any version of loss in Georgia.”

Most Hollywood elites played cheerleader on Tuesday, pumping up Ossoff and Warnock on social media while reminding voters about their rights. Others promoted free rides to the polls via Lyft and other services.

Lady Gaga urged Georgians to vote in-person or by mail-in ballot. She also tweeted an election-themed animation that misspells the word “Equality.”

Georgia, TODAY is Election Day! If you're an eligible Georgia voter and haven't voted yet, visit https://t.co/gpcgRwaeUq to find your polling place or where to drop off your mail ballot in your county! Vote for @ossoff + @ReverendWarnock, GA! #CivicsForTheCulture pic.twitter.com/weolCzuWMy — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) January 5, 2021

Some Hollywood elites took a nastier approach. Actor Jim Carrey took a last-minute swipe at incumbent Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA), blaming her for COVID-19 deaths in Georgia and throughout the country. Actress Ellen Barkin referred to President Donald Trump as a “lowlife grifter.”

Kelly Loeffler was fully briefed on the threat of Corona virus. She assured Georgians they were safe and while they died she dumped and traded stock. Now, with over 350,000 dead, she’s swimming in blood money and asking for your vote. #greedkills pic.twitter.com/JwSWKKfbet — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) January 5, 2021

If this many elected officials are that frightened of one loser, one ignorant lowlife grifter how hard do you think they will fight for their constituents? #VoteOssoffandWarnock — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) January 5, 2021

Fences star Viola Davis reminded Georgia voters of their rights as well as their ability to report “suspicious behavior” at the polls, including “bullying” and “harassment.” Actress Kerry Washington and comedian-actor David Cross also provided a voting tutorial for Georgia residents.

All eyes on Georgia today!!!!! If you or someone you know is heading to the polls…spread the word!!!!!!! #ThankYouGA 🍑🍑🍑🍑 pic.twitter.com/xVJrP5AExR — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) January 5, 2021

Tyler Perry appeared in a video promoted by the New Georgia Project, an organization that works to register minority voters throughout the state. Though the group claims to be “non-partisan,” its CEO, Nse Ufot, regularly boosts Democrats and trashes Republicans on her Twitter account.

Celebrities, they’re just like us: @tylerperry’s absentee ballot never arrived so he voted in-person today. Never got your requested ballot? It’s cool. Do like Mr. Perry did and head to the polls TODAY by 7PM. Questions? Call 1-888-910-1368. pic.twitter.com/azVqKsFeMF — New Georgia Project (@NewGAProject) January 5, 2021

Fast and Furious star Charlize Theron promoted a “Election Protection Hotline.”

All eyes on #Georgia today!!! If you have questions or concerns about voting call the Election Protection Hotline at 866-OUR-VOTE. #ThankYouGA #Vote https://t.co/czGceHVFty — Charlize Theron (@CharlizeAfrica) January 5, 2021

Rush Hour star Chris Tucker promoted a Georgia-themed video from Turn Out Sunday, a voter registration initiative from black church leaders.

Actor Mark Ruffalo also pushed a free Lyft promotion.

Georgia today is the BIG day! Let's turn Congress blue with @ReverendWarnock & Jon @ossoff 🌊🌊Polls are open until 7pm. Bring your ID! Free car rides are avail w/ Lyft. Here's a video about how I met @ReverendWarnock back in 2018 when I was filming Avengers 💚 #GAonMyMind #gasen pic.twitter.com/CubXjWw4JP — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) January 5, 2021

TBS’s Full Frontal with Samantha Bee urged people everywhere to “help flip the Senate.”

While everyone else got to move on after Election Day, Georgians are being asked to step up and do it all again TODAY. Share this with someone who lives in GA and help flip the Senate. We're all counting on you. No pressure. — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) January 5, 2021

Larry Charles told Democrats that “you must not and cannot accept any version of loss in Georgia.”

You can just imagine everything the corrupt right wing Republican machine is doing to rig this election so though I hope it’s a landslide for @ReverendWarnock and @ossoff, democrats, you must not and cannot accept any version of loss in #Georgia. — Larry Charles (@larrycharlesism) January 5, 2021

Actor-comedian Amy Schumer — who is a cousin of Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) — pushed a last-minute fundraising plea.

Today is the day Georgia voters hit the polls! It’s not too late to chip in and help @GeorgiaDemocrat reach folks on the ground. When voters’ voices are heard, democracy wins. Donate here: https://t.co/l63Iw2vHWq — Amy Schumer (@amyschumer) January 5, 2021

Will & Grace star and anti-Trump activist Debra Messing reminded voters of transportation options for heading to the polls.

Filmmaker and Joe Biden supporter Rob Reiner tweeted: “Georgians, you know what must be done.”

Ossoff and Warnock. Georgians, you know what must be done. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) January 5, 2021

Actor Jeffrey Wright reminded Georgians where they can look up polling locations.

Georgia, let's go, baby!🍑 VOTE. Today. Find you polling place here:https://t.co/P63CbURcrX pic.twitter.com/q0VrNG4e9e — Jeffrey Georgia On My Mind Wright (@jfreewright) January 5, 2021

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill plugged Ossoff and Warnock while also promoting his latest project, the new Netflix anime series Masters of the Universe.

As all eyes are on Georgia's crucial election (PLEASE elect @ReverendWarnock & Jon @ossoff🙏)-I'll be recording more #Skeletor w/@ThatKevinSmith for the new @netflix #MastersoftheUniverse-Glad I learned how to walk & chew bubblegum at the same time years ago #VOandVOte_Watchingὄ pic.twitter.com/2W81X075CT — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) January 5, 2021

Actress-director Elizabeth Banks posted another Georgia video, urging voters to “run, don’t walk” to the polls and “vote blue.”

Today is the day! Georgia friends, it’s time to run, don’t walk, to the polls and VOTE BLUE. 💙 Use the following link for info on what you will need and where you can vote. #FlipTheSenate

https://t.co/8D76xJmZst pic.twitter.com/62KHDOB0EN — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) January 5, 2021

Charmed star and Joe Biden surrogate Alyssa Milano reminded Georgians that they can vote for both Democratic Senate candidates.

Georgia voters! You get to vote for BOTH Ossoff AND Warnock! It’s not either or-it’s both! There are 2 seats in the senate that need to be flipped. You are lucky to have both these great men in DC to represent the great state of Georgia! Polling place👉https://t.co/VCro5wW65M pic.twitter.com/xmYq4TYCTj — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 5, 2021

Actress Piper Perabo reminded Georgians that photo ID is required for in-person voting.

#Georgia requires photo ID to vote in-person. Do you have the correct ID to cast your ballot in the Senate races TODAY? If you don’t have the proper ID, @VoteRiders can help you get it. #IDCheck pic.twitter.com/uv01oH5vzm — Piper Perabo (@PiperPerabo) January 5, 2021

Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Chelsea Peretti also put in a last-minute plug for Ossoff and Warnock.

Supernatural star Misha Collins tweeted his plan to perform some last-minute phone banking for Georgia Democrats.

If you’re anywhere in America today, I need your help! Join me LIVE at 1 PM ET to help make sure Georgians have the info they need to get out & vote: https://t.co/992BsJc7wW pic.twitter.com/jA0UaCboQV — Misha Collins (@mishacollins) January 5, 2021

Marvel’s Runaways star Ever Carradine tweeted: “Let’s do this thing, Georgia!”

The Good Doctor actor Hill Harper urged his fans: “Let’s change our future.”

