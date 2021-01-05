Kid Rock Donates $100,000 to Barstool Fund to Help Small Businesses Survive amid Coronavirus

Terry Renna/Associated Press
Warner Todd Huston

Rocker Kid Rock has chipped in $100,000 for the Barstool Fund to help the small businesses that have been financially deviated and many of them struggling to survive the various coronavirus lockdowns across the country, as COVID-19 continues to grip the nation .

The Detroit rocker took to Twitter to announce his donation to the fund, saying, “THIS IS THE AMERICA I LOVE!” and adding, “Put me down for 100k. And I only post this in hopes others as blessed as me may be moved to help out. -Kid Rock.”

The Barstool Fund was created last month by Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy when he became frustrated with the wanton destruction of small businesses across the nation and the lack of support they have gotten from the local, state, and federal governments.

In only a month, the sports blog chief had raised more than $16 million to help small businesses stay in business during the multiple waves of lockdowns.

Portnoy has already started distributing some of the funds. On Dec. 22, they made a donation to Mama Mia restaurant in New York City.

On January 5th, the fund reached out to help Kabooz’s Bar & Grill in the Big Apple.

Now, just over a month into the effort, the Barstool Fund is up to $18 million in donations.

