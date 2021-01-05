Larry King out of ICU After Being Hospitalized with Coronavirus

Talk show veteran Larry King, 87, was moved of intensive care Sunday after being hospitalised 10-days ago to undergo urgent treatment for coronavirus.

As Breitbart News reported, the Peabody and Emmy Award-winner has previously survived a heart attack and stroke, as well as the stress of the deaths in the last year of two of his children.

Legendary broadcaster Larry King has been hospitalized with the Chinese coronavirus. The 87-year-old’s condition remains unknown. https://t.co/WMgaDDkg5z — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) January 3, 2021

AP reports King was moved to the ICU on New Year’s Eve and was receiving oxygen but is now breathing on his own. David Theall, a spokesman for Ora Media, a production company formed by King, confirmed the move.

Now he is back on a general recovery ward at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

King, who spent many years as an overnight radio DJ, is best known as host of the “Larry King Live” interview show that ran in prime time on CNN from 1985 to 2010.

Last year, the Larry King Live host lost two of his children within weeks of each other: Andy, 65, to a heart attack and Chaia, 51, to lung cancer.

“I’m very proud of what I do,” King said last February, according to PEOPLE. “And I’m a good father — nothing beats parenthood. There’s an element of pinching myself every day. Look at what I’ve come through. All in all if you look at it, I’ve had a blessed life.”