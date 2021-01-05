‘Mr. Bean’ Star Rowan Atkinson Compares Cancel Culture to a ‘Medieval Mob Looking for Someone to Burn’

British actor Rowan Atkinson veered from the leftist views embraced by the bulk of those in the entertainment industry and ripped into cancel culture, describing it as the “digital equivalent of the medieval mob roaming the streets looking for someone to burn.”

“The problem we have online is that an algorithm decides what we want to see, which ends up creating a simplistic, binary view of society,” the Mr. Bean actor said in an interview with the U.K.’s Radio Times. “It becomes a case of either you’re with us or against us. And if you’re against us, you deserve to be ‘canceled.’”

The Johnny English star emphasized that it is crucial for society to be “exposed to a wide spectrum of opinion” but concluded that, at this point, “we have now is the digital equivalent of the medieval mob roaming the streets looking for someone to burn.”

“So it is scary for anyone who’s a victim of that mob and it fills me with fear about the future,” he added.