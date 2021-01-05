Report: Kanye West and Kim Kardashian to Divorce

Rapper and fashion mogul Kanye West and his wife, reality television star Kim Kardashian, are reportedly filing for a divorce.

“Divorce is imminent” for Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, according to multiple sources who spoke to Page Six, telling the news outlet that “they are keeping it low-key, but they are done,” and that Kardashian has hired divorce attorney Laura Wasser.

West has reportedly been spending a lot of time at his Wyoming ranch during the holidays, rather than with his wife and family.

“Kim got Kanye to go up there [Wyoming] so they could live separate lives and quietly get things sorted out to separate and divorce,” said one source.

“She’s done,” the source continued, adding that the divorce is happening now because Kardashian “has grown up a lot,” while her husband is doing “crazy shit” like trying to run for president.

“She is serious about taking the bar exam and becoming a lawyer, she is serious about her prison reform campaign,” the source said. “Meanwhile, Kanye is talking about running for president and saying other crazy shit, and she’s just had enough of it.”

Over the summer, West accused his wife of attempting to “lock” him “up with a doctor” after he spoke about abortion and his children during his presidential campaign event in Charleston, South Carolina.

West had also hinted at a divorce in a July tweet, stating, “I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf [sic] for ‘prison reform.'”

Another source said that West is “completely over the entire family,” and that “he wants nothing to do with them.”

The rapper also reportedly called his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, “Kris Jong-un.”

The report added that West had “reluctantly” made an appearance at his wife’s extravagant $1 million-plus 40th birthday in Tahiti in October — and only stayed for one day.

“He showed up late and left early, he wouldn’t appear in any of their Instagram shots. All he did was bring over the hologram of her father Robert Kardashian, then got out of there as fast as he could,” the source said.

The biggest issue in the couple’s divorce settlement talks might be over their family home in Calabasas, California, reports Page Six.

“Kim is trying to get Kanye to turn over the Calabasas house to her, because that’s where the kids are based and growing up. That is their home,” the source said.

“She owns all the land and adjoining lots around the house but Kanye owns the actual house,” the source added. “They’ve both put a lot of money into renovating it.”

The report added that another source confirmed divorce settlement talks are underway.

If the couple splits, this would be West’s first divorce and Kardashian’s third. The reality TV star was previously married to basketball player Kris Humphries as well as songwriter Damon Thomas.

West and Kardashian have four children together: their daughters, North and Chicago, and their sons, Saint and Psalm.

