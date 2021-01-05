Disney’s ‘The Mandalorian’ Is the Most Pirated TV Show of 2020

Disney’s hit Star Wars series The Mandalorian has taken the top spot as the most pirated TV show of 2020, according to reports.

Until 2020, the HBO series, Game of Thrones, held the most pirated title for the previous seven years. That series ended in 2019 leaving the door open for the next big show to top the list of those posting illegal copies to the popular sharing site BitTorrent, IndieWire reported.

The Jon Favreau-created Star Wars series follows bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) in his quest to find “the child” and bring him to the Imperial Forces. Drama builds when he instead goes on the run to protect Grogu, the latter of whom turns out to be an infant Master Yoda-like creature. The Mandalorian just ended its second season, and Disney has already greenlighted a third season.

The second most-pirated series is the Amazon Prime’s The Boys, the gritty superhero show portraying arrogant, super-powered individuals sponsored by a corrupt international corporation and the group of outsiders looking to take them all down.

Rounding out the top ten most-pirated are:

HBO’s Westworld

Prime Video’s Vikings

CBS’ All Access’ Picard

Adult Swim’s Rick & Morty

AMC’s The Walking Dead

HBO’s The Outsider

CW’s The Arrow

CW’s The Flash

The statistics only reflect the downloads from BitTorrent, one of the most popular sharing sites. There are many other such sites.

The theft comes on the heels of a year of significant growth for the streaming services. Disney’s recent launch brought 80 million new subscribers, with 13 million joining since September alone. Meanwhile, Netflix has surged to 190 million subscribers since its launch in 2007. Disney joined a growing pool of streaming services, including Amazon Prime (112 million subscribers), CBS All Access (18 million), NBC’s Peacock (26 million), HBO Max (28 million), and others.

