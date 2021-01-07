Alec Baldwin Tweets: Throw Horse Piss on Ted Cruz, Tar and Feather Him

Far-left actor Alec Baldwin appeared to violate Twitter rules on violence on Wednesday night after calling for Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), who objected to Arizona’s electoral votes on Wednesday, to be brutally tortured — specifically, Baldwin said Cruz should be put “in the stocks,” ridden on a rail, tarred and feathered him

“Put Ted Cruz in the stocks and throw rotten fruit and buckets of horse piss at him. Then ride him on a rail. Then tar and feather him. And film it. For Netflix,” the Saturday Night Live and Boss Baby star said in an angry tweet to his one million Twitter followers.

Put Ted Cruz in the stocks and throw rotten fruit and buckets of horse piss at him.

Then ride him on a rail.

Then tar and feather him.

And film it.

For Netflix. — AlecBaldwin(HABF) (@AlecBaldwin) January 7, 2021

Similarly, David Simon, creator of HBO’s The Wire and The Plot Against America, lambasted the Texas senator for the chaos that descended upon the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday as lawmakers convened for a joint session of Congress to certify the electoral votes, calling Cruz an “empty, seditious, soulless sack of shit.”

You fed it. You have it oxygen. For your own political ambition. Go fuck yourself, you empty, seditious, soulless sack of shit. https://t.co/19PYf2pGG7 — David Simon (@AoDespair) January 6, 2021

While many lawmakers and celebrities on both sides of the political aisle are blaming President Trump for the chaos that descended upon the Capitol on Wednesday, some are also placing the brunt of the blame on specific GOP politicians, contending that they fed the unrest by vowing to challenge the electoral votes in disputed states.

While Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) became the first GOP senator to announce his intention to object to electoral votes, Cruz led a group of senators in vowing to reject to the electoral votes in disputed states “unless and until” an emergency 10-day audit is completed.

The Senate ultimately rejected Cruz’s challenge on Arizona’s electoral votes 93-6.

CNN’s Jake Tapper said on Wednesday that America was witnessing “an attempt at sedition” advanced by the president and his “minions,” including Cruz.

“The definition of sedition is to try to overturn the rule of law through force, and that is what we are witnessing,” Tapper said. “Trump supporters, who have been lied to by Trump and his minions, individuals like Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley, lied to by MAGA media, have been incensed and outraged and they are now resorting to physically trying to storm the Capitol to stop the constitutional process of electors being counted for the person who won the election, Joe Biden, the president-elect.”

Cruz repeatedly called for the violence to end on Wednesday, calling destruction from both the left and right “unacceptable”:

Violence is always unacceptable. Even when passions run high. Anyone engaged in violence—especially against law enforcement—should be fully prosecuted. God bless the Capitol Police and the honorable men & women of law enforcement who show great courage keeping all of us safe. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 6, 2021

Those storming the Capitol need to stop NOW. The Constitution protects peaceful protest, but violence—from Left or Right— is ALWAYS wrong. And those engaged in violence are hurting the cause they say they support. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 6, 2021

Beto O’Rourke, Cruz’s former failed Democrat challenger, also accused Cruz of helping “inspire these terrorists and their attempted coup.”

“Stop stoking division. Stop spreading hatred. Stop using malicious rhetoric (such as false & reckless charges of ‘sedition’),” Cruz responded. “Stop showing contempt for the half of the country that disagrees with you. Violence is wrong. We can do better. We are one Nation. #EPluribusUnum.”