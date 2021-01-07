Celebs Call for Trump’s Arrest

Left-wing Hollywood celebrities are ramping up pressure for authorities to arrest President Donald Trump, claiming that he deliberately incited his supporters to storm the Capitol building on Wednesday while omitting the fact that the president urged them to disband and return home peacefully.

The left is using the Capitol Hill clashes as an opportunity to revive impeachment demands and to promote their longstanding fantasy of seeing Trump led away in handcuffs. Since a sitting president cannot be arrested while still in office, they are conjuring up alternative scenarios, with actor John Cusack recommending that authorities take Trump into custody at Mar-a-lago the day after he leaves office.

The Hunger Games actress and Charlie’s Angels reboot director Elizabeth Banks tweeted: “Impeach. Unseat. Arrest.”

Biden supporter and filmmaker Rob Reiner said that the president must be prosecuted or “we will no longer be a Democracy.”

Nothing that happened at the US Capitol on Jan.6 was a surprise. We’ve known for 4 yrs. who this man was. If he is not prosecuted for the mountain of Federal Crimes he has committed, we will no longer be a Democracy. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) January 7, 2021

Two and a Half Men star Jon Cryer said the president “must be arrested” for what happened on Capitol Hill on Wednesday.

Trump has not conceded. There is enormous danger until he concedes that he lost a free and fair election. Trump incited an insurrection and must be arrested and tried for it. https://t.co/NJXnTPSA3h — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) January 7, 2021

Actor Jeffrey Wright added his voice to the chorus demanding the president’s arrest.

Bottom line: the US Gov lease to the Trump Organization for its hotel at the Old Post Office needs to be voided. Also, arrest Trump. https://t.co/pMUANCflCl — Jeffrey Georgia On My Mind Wright (@jfreewright) January 7, 2021

Actor John Cusack suggested officials arrest Trump at Mar-a-lago on January 21 after he officially leaves office.

Trump needs to be arrrested for inciting violence and leading a coup against the United States of America –

January 21 – go get him in Mara lago – no debate clear crimes –

Charge him- — John Cusack (@johncusack) January 7, 2021

Hannah and Her Sisters star Mia Farrow tweeted that “Trump should be in prison today,” alleging without evidence that the president actually led “an insurrection against the United States.”

Trump should be in prison today- for leading an insurrection against the United States — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) January 7, 2021

Actress Ellen Barkin tweeted, “at the very least he should be under house arrest.”

At the very least he should be under house arrest. — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) January 7, 2021

Point Break star Lori Petty tweeted, “Jail#POTUS now.”

Jail #POTUS now. His clowns, his circus. His “very special” people he “loves” he said he’d be “with them, walking down Pennsylvania Avenue.”

His coup. His racism. His violence. It’s now or U can forget what democracy should be. https://t.co/ncfPLg1cGx — loripetty (@loripetty) January 7, 2021

Actor Billy Baldwin, the brother of Alec Baldwin, tweeted, “Arrest President Trump.”

Arrest President Trump. — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) January 6, 2021

