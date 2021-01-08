Cardi B: Don’t Impeach Him. Put Trump in Jail

Left-wing rapper and Joe Biden surrogate Cardi B doubled down on what her leftist Hollywood counterparts have been pushing, many of whom called for lawmakers to remove President Trump from office, and suggested that they instead “put him in JAIL.”

“I don’t wanna hear this ‘we impeaching trump’ shit,” the “WAP” singer said to her 16 million Twitter followers on Wednesday. “He only got a few days left at the office http://anyways. By the time he gets impeached he’ll be at his penthouse in NY http://already. How bout y’all put him in JAIL !!!!!!”

Cardi B, a longtime supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), has criticized President Trump throughout his presidency, as well as his supporters. The Sanders-turned-Biden surrogate panicked in October after encountering a group of Trump supporters in Los Angeles with their “big ass trucks.”

“I don’t like this shit!” she exclaimed, calling them “fuckers.”

“Look how many fuckers! I’m scared now we’re gonna get jumped. I really feel like we’re gonna get jumped. Oh my God. Ahhh!” she exclaimed:

A slew of celebrities have called on lawmakers to impeach and remove President Trump, including pop superstar Lady Gaga.

“I hope we focus to impeach Trump so Congress has the constitutional authority to possibly disqualify him from future election—the #25thAmendment doesn’t disqualify him,” she said on Wednesday, accusing Trump of inciting “domestic terror.”

As of Friday afternoon, 238 lawmakers in the House and Senate, almost entirely Democrats, expressed support for removing the president from office.