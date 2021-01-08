George Clooney: Trump Name ‘Will Forever Be Associated With Insurrection’

Hollywood star and Joe Biden surrogate George Clooney is the latest left-wing figure to seize on the Capitol Hill clashes as an opportunity to bury the Trump presidency, claiming that the incident has relegated the president and his family “into the dustbin of history.”

Speaking to KCRW’s “The Business” to promote his new Netflix movie, Clooney reportedly said that the storming of the Capitol building means that the Trump family will forever be tainted.

“This puts Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Ivanka, all of them, into the dustbin of history. That name will now forever be associated with insurrection,” Clooney declared, according to The Hollywood Reporter, which obtained an early snippet of the conversation.

He added, invoking a phrase that the left has pushed hard since Wednesday: “It’s devastating to watch the people’s house being desecrated in that way.”

Clooney didn’t mention the fact that President Trump and his three eldest children, Donald, Jr., Ivanka, and Eric, have all publicly condemned the clashes on Wednesday. The president told the protestors to disband and return home peacefully, while Donald Trump, Jr. tweeted that “this is wrong and not who we are.”

Ivanka Trump tweeted, “Violence is unacceptable and must be condemned in the strongest terms” while Eric Trump tweeted separately, “Prosecute anyone who crosses that line to the fullest extent of the law.”

In his radio interview, Clooney reportedly touched on former White House Chief of Staff General Kelly and who said he would have considered invoking the 25th Amendment, which provides for succession if the president becomes incapacitated.

“This is a big, big difference,” said Clooney. “If this is what it takes to set us on the right path, I think that, not that it’s worth it, it’s not worth it in any shape or form, but at least we should find something hopeful to come out of some of this disaster.”

Numerous Hollywood celebrities are using the Capitol Hill brawls to demand Trump’s impeachment and even his arrest and imprisonment.

