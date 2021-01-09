Rocker Ariel Pink’s Record Label Drops Him Following Pro-Trump Rally Attendance

Rocker Ariel Pink has been dropped from his record label Mexican Summer after he tweeted about attending the “Save America March” at the White House in Washington, D.C. on January 6.

“Due to recent events, Mexican Summer and its staff have decided to end our working relationship with Ariel Rosenberg AKA Ariel Pink moving forward,” tweeted the record label on Friday.

Ariel Pink was called out for attending the rally on Wednesday after fans saw that he posted a photo of himself with friends with Washington, D.C. to his Instagram account.

“there’s photo and video documentation that you were at the event,” complained one fan to Pink. “whether you entered the building or not does not imply that u were not involved in the event.”

“the instagram post referring to ur song expressed that u enjoyed today’s event and had fun along friends,” the fan added.

Pink reacted by tweeting that he had attended the rally to show support for President Donald Trump, and explained that he went back to his hotel to take a nap after the event.

“i was in dc to peacefully show my support for the president. i attended the rally on the white house lawn and went back to hotel and took a nap. case closed,” said Pink.

Despite Pink’s clarification, the artist has, nonetheless, been dropped by the Mexican Summer record label following his attendance at the pro-Trump rally in Washington, D.C.

Moreover, comments Pink made in a December podcast interview may have further endangered his relationships in the left-wing dominated music industry, according to a report by Variety.

During the podcast interview, Pink said of anyone who can “still be a Democrat at this point… to me it’s like all of a sudden all their intelligence just got shown to be a complete farce.”

“All the smarts in the world that they had, all their artistic fucking genius… was just window dressing,” he added.

