Report: Kamala Harris’ Team Rips Vogue Editors for Cover Photo

Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris’ team has reportedly reached out to American Vogue editors to express their disapproval with the California Senator’s photo featured on the February cover of the print edition.

This weekend, Vogue unveiled two covers for its February issue — a print edition cover featuring Harris in sneakers and a digital cover where Harris is wearing a powder blue suit.

According to a report by the Associated Press (AP), who spoke to an anonymous source with Harris’ team, Harris’ team was under the impression that the photo of her in the blue suit would be the print edition cover.

Since its unveiling, AP reports that Harris’ team has reached out to Vogue editors to complain about the photo chosen for the cover. The AP reports:

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has landed on the cover of the February issue of Vogue magazine, but her team says there’s a problem: the shot of the country’s soon-to-be No. 2 leader isn’t what both sides had agreed upon, her team says. [Emphasis added] … Harris‘ team was unaware that the cover photo had been switched until images leaked late Saturday, according to a person involved in the negotiations over how Harris would be featured on the cover. Harris‘ office declined comment and the person spoke Sunday on condition of anonymity. [Emphasis added]

Independent journalist Yashar Ali first reported the debacle over the cover photo, both of which were taken by 26-year-old photographer Tyler Mitchell who famously shot Beyoncé for the magazine’s September 2018 issue.

