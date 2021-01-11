Nolte: Woke ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Flops Worldwide

It is now official: the ultra-woke Wonder Woman 1984 is a worldwide box office catastrophe.

What I love about human nature is how universal it is. People may have different tastes in movies, but no one likes to be lectured or preached at or taught a lesson at the movies. We watch movies to escape the real world and/or to be moved, uplifted, or simply to enjoy a tour of the human condition. Even if that is dark, we’re still interested as long as it doesn’t come with a lecture.

Woke, and leftism in general, are violations of human nature, which is why Woke guarantees box office failure and disappointment. Woke killed the Star Wars film franchise. Even the prequels couldn’t do that. Woke sure did. That should tell you everything.

And now Wonder Woman 1984, the sequel to a movie that earned as much audience goodwill as a movie possibly can, is just more proof of the universalism of human nature as it flops worldwide, even in territories like China, where the original Wonder Woman flourished and movie-going is back to normal.

Wonder Woman 1984 can try to blame the simultaneous HBO Max and domestic theatrical release on its dismal domestic numbers, but internationally it can only blame itself.

After four weekends in release overseas, this terrible movie still hasn’t crossed the $100 million mark. It sits at a pathetic $98.8 million.

Stateside, in its third weekend, Wonder Woman 1984 crashed with just $3 million, even though its playing in some 2,000 theaters. So the theaters are open. That’s the not the problem. The problem is that no one is showing up.

The Croods 2 has grossed $37 million domestic in three weeks, compared to Wonder Woman 1984’s $33 million in those same three weeks.

Pandemic or no, Wonder Woman 1984 is a box office catastrophe.

So far, worldwide, Wonder Woman 1984 has grossed just $131.4 million, and it’s already running out of gas.

By contrast, Tenet, which was also released during this same pandemic, grossed $393 million worldwide.

