Sacha Baron Cohen Demands Google Ban Trump from YouTube: ‘Ban Trump Save Democracy’

Borat star Sacha Baron Cohen is demanding that Google kick President Donald Trump off of YouTube, claiming that banning the president on all social media is necessary to save democracy.

Cohen — who is Hollywood’s most outspoken proponent of increased online censorship against conservatives — tweeted his demand on Monday, just days after Twitter and Facebook removed the president from their platforms.

“Virtually every social media company has removed Trump…EXCEPT YouTube,” he wrote. “Trump’s YouTube channel is STILL showing videos of his election lies to MILLIONS of people!”

The actor urged Google CEO Sundar Pichai and YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki to “do the right thing,” adding the hashtag #BanTrumpSaveDemocracy.

Virtually every social media company has removed Trump…EXCEPT YouTube. Trump's YouTube channel is STILL showing videos of his election lies to MILLIONS of people! Retweet and tell @Google, @sundarpichai, @YouTube, @SusanWojcicki–do the right thing! #BanTrumpSaveDemocracy pic.twitter.com/GHiUJqnTbw — Sacha Baron Cohen (@SachaBaronCohen) January 11, 2021

Mark Ruffalo, Amy Schumer, and Chelsea Handler all pushed Baron Cohen’s YouTube ban Tweet.

.@Google, @sundarpichai, @SusanWojcicki: ⁰⁰@YouTube is still showing videos of Donald Trump’s blatant lies. Your platform is still allowing misinformation to spread like wildfire. Do the right thing & #BanTrumpSaveDemocracy. https://t.co/2aTnf4iuJA — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) January 11, 2021

Please RT this https://t.co/KPPW2Amt9x — Amy Schumer (@amyschumer) January 11, 2021

Sacha Baron Cohen recently declared that Twitter and Facebook’s decision to ban the president represent “the most important moment in the history of social media.”

Since President Trump’s victory in 2016, the British actor has agitated for social media giants to enact more draconian censorship measures against right-of-center speech. He has even called for the ousting of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg after the tech billionaire allowed the president to stay on the platform in the months leading up to the election.

Cohen’s call for the complete ban on President Trump coincides with awards campaigning for his Borat sequel, which was released in October by the anti-Trump Amazon.

Some Hollywood celebrities are pressuring Silicon Valley for more aggressive censorship of the president. “We need to go further,” actress Amber Tamblyn said last week.

Since Congress certified the results of the electoral college last week, giving Democrats control of the White House, Silicon Valley has moved to swiftly crack down on conservative speech. Not only have they censored the president, they have blacklisted the free speech social media platform Parler, which had become a haven for conservatives wary of big tech censorship.

