Lana Del Rey Says Narcissism, Not Climate Change, Is World’s Biggest Problem

Lana Del Rey has claimed in a recent interview that narcissism, not climate change, is the biggest problem facing the world today, a fact that the pop star claims came to light due to the Trump presidency.

While the comments have elicited some online mockery from her woke fanbase, the singer’s greater sin appears to be the cover shoot for her recent album, Chemtrails Over the Country Club, which features a shot of the singer and her friends. The album cover is experiencing online backlash from those who claim that it is insufficiently diverse.

Lana Del Rey told BBC1 Radio that the Trump administration “needed to happen” in order to reveal the true problems with the world.

“The madness of Trump, as bad as it was, it really needed to happen. We really needed a reflection of our world’s greatest problem, which is not climate change, but sociopathy and narcissism. Especially in America,” she said. “It’s going to kill the world. It’s not capitalism, it’s narcissism. I was surprised we didn’t have a live-television psychopath crazy person as a president a long time ago because that’s what we see on TV and that’s what we see on Instagram.”

Her comments come as Del Rey is battling the online diversity police, who have blown the whistle on her new album cover photo claiming that it fails to feature any ethnic minorities.

The social media backlash has been intense enough for the singer to issue a defiant statement via Instagram.

“Yes there are people of color on this records picture and that’s all I’ll say about that but thank you,” she wrote.

Later in the comment, she elaborated: “We are all a beautiful mix of everything. So before you make comments again about a WOC / POC [women of color / people of color] issue, I’m not the one storming the capital [sic], I’m literally changing the world by putting my life and thoughts and love out there on the table 24 seven. Respect it.”

This isn’t the first time Del Rey has fought off a woke cancel mob.

Last year, the singer was smeared as “racist” over an Instagram post in which she criticized modern-day feminism. The singer stood up to the mob, saying that woke activists have twisted her thoughts on femininity “into a race war.”

