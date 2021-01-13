‘Road Block’ Special: All Three Broadcast Networks to Air Primetime Biden Inauguration

The three major TV networks are reportedly joining forces to air a primetime special of Joe Biden’s inauguration-day festivities on January 20, creating a “road block” special that is expected to preempt regularly scheduled shows and saturate the airwaves with the event.

ABC, CBS, and NBC will carry the broadcast, though Fox isn’t expected to air the special, according to a report in Variety. Hollywood producers Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner will lead the telecast, after working on the Democratic National Convention last year.

With Weiss and Kirshner on board, celebrity talent is expected to play a role in the televised event, but Variety said no names have been revealed yet.

Variety said the special would be 90 minutes to two hours in length and would feature remote performances as well as other possible highlights, such as an outdoor “first dance” with Joe Biden and Jill Biden, as well as fireworks.

With COVID-19 mask and social distancing recommendations still in place, it remains unclear what form the festivities will take. Past inaugurations have featured several formal balls, though they are highly unlikely to take place this time.

Variety reported that Fox is reluctant to join the broadcast because it would mean preempting The Masked Dancer, its spinoff of The Masked Singer.

Biden’s swearing-in is expected to take place at noon on January 20. President Donald Trump has already confirmed that he won’t be in attendance.

