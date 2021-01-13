Hollywood Celebrities Push Impeachment of Trump: He Should ‘Never Be Allowed to Hold Office Again’

David Ng

Hollywood celebrities know a lot about promoting pointless sequels. Now they are putting their influencer status to work to promote the Democrats’ latest reboot — the impeachment of President Donald Trump — as the House of Representatives begins proceedings against the president on Wednesday.

Stars including Debra Messing, Rob Reiner, Alec Baldwin, Kerry Washington, and The View‘s Sunny Hostin are whipping up impeachment fever on social media, hoping to build up pressure against the president and send an unambiguous message to conservatives around the country.

Democrats and some Republicans are accusing the president of leading a coup against the government after a group of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol last week. The president told his supporters to protest peacefully and specifically told the rioters to disband and return home “in peace.”

That hasn’t stopped the president’s enemies from using the event as an opportunity to push him out of office, just a few days before his term is set to conclude. A year ago, the House voted along party lines to impeach the president, but the effort ultimately failed in the Senate.

On Tuesday, the president dismissed  he left’s latest effort to kick him out of office, calling it “absolutely ridiculous” and saying that it has “triggered tremendous anger.”

Left-wing activist-actress Debra Messing, who has promoted violence against President Trump on Twitter without penalty, is among those leading the Hollywood charge, tweeting out the hashtag #RemoveTrumpNow.

Rob Reiner, who has repeatedly accused the president of murder and labeled his supporters white supremacists, added his voice to the chorus.

Bette Midler claimed that Trump led a coup attempt.

Alec Baldwin tweeted, “Impeach this monster. Now.” The foul-tempered Hollywood star has himself faced accusations of physical violence, including pleading guilty to criminal assault in 2019 over a parking dispute.

Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who hosted the Democratic National Convention last year, applauded anti-Trump Rep. Liz Cheney’s (R-WY) announcement that she will vote to impeach the president.

Two and a Half Men star Jon Cryer tweeted, “He must be impeached and removed.”

Judging Amy star Amy Brenneman declared that the president “must be removed as the clear and present danger that he is. And never be allowed to hold office again.”

Actor Jeffrey Wright posted on Twitter: “Impeach him. Have to. Don’t even flinch.”

Star Trek star George Takei is pressuring Republicans to join Democrats “in impeaching Trump and expelling the traitors.”

Oscar-winner Patricia Arquette urged Reps. Marcia Fudge (D-OH) and Deb Halaand (D-NM) to vote to impeach the president.

The View co-host Sunny Hostin said the country must “impeach him, convict him, and remove him from office.”

Scandal star Kerry Washington also urged her fans to support impeachment.

Star Wars star Mark Hamill snarked: “Only 393 days since our last impeachment.”

Billy Baldwin, brother of Alec Baldwin, cheered on the impeachment proceedings.

John Leguizamo thanked Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI) for announcing that he will vote to impeach the president.

