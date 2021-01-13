Hollywood Celebs Celebrate Second Trump Impeachment: ‘F**k It. Let’s Go for Three’

Hollywood celebrities erupted in joy late Wednesday after the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives voted for the second time to impeach President Donald Trump. Ten Republican lawmakers broke ranks and sided with Democrats in the left’s unceasing effort to remove the commander in chief from office.

As Breitbart News reported, the House voted 232 to 197, with 10 Republicans supporting the measure. It remains unclear what effect the vote will have on the president’s final seven days in office. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has stated that he believes the president committed an impeachable offense, but added that he won’t reconvene the Senate before January 19, the president’s final full day in office.

The Democrat-controlled House previously voted to impeach the president in late 2019. But their efforts to remove him ultimately failed when the Republican-controlled Senate voted against impeachment.

The latest effort comes a week after a crowd of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in a display of rage over what they have argued to be a rigged election against the president. While the commander in chief never encouraged his supporters to engage in physical violence — and even urged them to disband and return home “in peace” — many lawmakers have nevertheless blamed the president and used the riot as an opportunity to revive impeachment proceedings.

Wednesday’s House vote elicited smug cries of victory from Hollywood celebrities, including anti-Trump stalwarts Michael Moore, Alec Baldwin, Rob Reiner, Patton Oswalt, and model Chrissy Teigen.

Documentary filmmaker Michael Moore called the president “sociopathic” and urged authorities to “convict” him.

The vote is in. A sociopathic, disgraced, failed president who incited a violent insurrection which killed five people, injured dozens, damaged wide swaths of the Capitol bldg, and forced 535 members of Congress to flee for their lives — HE is now encased in INFAMY. Now CONVICT! — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) January 13, 2021

Rob Reiner, who has repeatedly smeared the president as a murderer and his supporters as white supremacists, also crowed his approval.

IMPEACHMENT 2.0! — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) January 13, 2021

Alec Baldwin, who has faced his own accusations of physical violence, tweeted his optimism after the news broke.

Alyssa Milano noted that Trump is the only president to be impeached twice. Bette Midler was also in a celebratory mood.

House Impeaches Trump for a second time. Trump has made history as the only president who has been impeached twice. https://t.co/ivx5rvehFQ — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 13, 2021

IMPEACHED AGAIN! — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) January 13, 2021

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill mocked the president following the House vote.

When one impeachment won't suffice,

Damn his new crimes- impeach him twice!#DarnOldDonald pic.twitter.com/LVDfyAopai — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) January 13, 2021

Model Chrissy Teigen tweeted: “I didn’t even know you could be impeached twice.”

I didn’t even know you could be impeached twice. I thought it was like dying — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 13, 2021

Comedy Central’s The Daily Show with Trevor Noah tweeted out: “We got you.”

Actor Michael Rapaport tweeted: “Wow, what a pick me up.”

Man o Man!!!!! They got him AGAIN!

Wow, what a pick me up, who needs coffee when you got #impeachment The got him again with 7 days left on the clock. Stay Disruptive the @iamrapaport willhttps://t.co/GovU4t3Uie pic.twitter.com/CjKR5LBAKf — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) January 13, 2021

Actor Michael Ian Black joked, “Let’s go for three.”

Fuck it. Let’s go for three. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) January 13, 2021

Actor Jeffrey Wright misleadingly claimed that the House vote was “bi-partisan” when only ten Republicans broke ranks to side with Democrats.

Impeached. Again. Bi-partisan. — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) January 13, 2021

Actor Don Cheadle used the vote as a chance to mock White House advisor Stephen Miller.

Comedian Patton Oswalt joked that this is the “gritty reboot” impeachment.

This is the "gritty reboot" impeachment. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 13, 2021

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com