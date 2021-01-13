Sean Penn Compares Trump Supporters to al-Qaeda, Says Trump Is ‘Bin Laden’

More than 74 million Americans voted last November to reelect President Donald Trump. Now actor Sean Penn has compared supporters of the president to al-Qaeda, the radical Islamic terrorist network, in what is the latest example of the left’s attempts to demonize conservatives as homicidal terrorists.

Sean Penn also likened President Trump to Osama Bin Laden in a tweet on Wednesday.

“The Republicans arguing against impeachment are looking to absolve Bin Laden because it might ‘inflame’ Al Queda(The Base),” he wrote. “That’s a chump’s way out. Truth and Justice will be the first seed of unity. Impeach.”

Penn’s inflammatory rhetoric comes as Democrats and the media ramp up comparisons of conservatives to terrorists, even as many of them are calling for “unity” and “healing.”

In an interview this week on PBS’s Newshour, Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) compared President Trump to Bin Laden and his supporters to terrorists who were “inspired and radicalized people to storm the Capitol.”

CNN national security analyst Juliette Kayyem tweeted on Tuesday: “Trump is the spiritual leader for domestic terrorists and he is their operational leader.”

Last week, President-elect Joe Biden called the protestors who stormed the Capitol last week “domestic terrorists.”

Sean Penn recently appeared to recommend cyanide to President Trump in response to the commander in chief’s challenges of election results.

