Barbra Streisand: Biden Inauguration ‘Restores My Sense of Hope for a Better 2021’

Barbra Streisand said that Joe Biden’s forthcoming inauguration is making her more optimistic about the coming year, declaring that the president elect will bring back “decency” to the White House.

The actress and singer made her comments to Variety, which reported that Hollywood power brokers are lining up to help the incoming Biden-Harris administration “save America.”

“The inauguration of Joe Biden restores my sense of hope for a better 2021,” Streisand told Variety. “He and his team will work to halt the pandemic and rebuild the economy. He will also restore a sense of decency and dignity to the White House.”

The Variety article made no mention of the Hunter Biden scandal, or Tara Reade’s sexual assault allegation against Biden — both stories that the mainstream media ignored or minimized prior to November 3.

Streisand was one of Hollywood’s most prominent Biden boosters, participating in fundraisers and using her social media accounts to praise his candidacy and take shots at President Donald Trump. During one of the fundraisers, the Funny Girl star declared that Trump is “dangerous to our health” and “unfit mentally and morally to hold this office.”

Variety reported that Hollywood stars are eager to help the new Biden administration push its agenda and “save America.”

CAA agent Craig Gering, who used to represent the Bidens, told the trade publication that he is already hearing from his Hollywood clientele who want to help with “whatever initiatives or agendas the administration may want to highlight, promote, megaphone or what have you. And we are standing ready to make matches.”

Like the Obama administration, Biden’s White House will likely rely on Hollywood “soft power” to propagate its messaging.

“You want celebrities and creative folks to be involved because they know how to tell stories,” said Tina Tchen, the head of Time’s Up and a former Obama White House staffer.

“President Obama, Mrs. Obama and I believe the Biden-Harris team also understands this — you have to reach people where they’re at. They’re not all watching cable news,” she told Variety. “They’re watching Netflix; they are watching YouTube; they are watching HGTV or Ellen or the Red Table. You’ve got to go where people are watching and get your message across.”

