Jim Carrey Gushes over ‘Superstar Stacey Abrams: She ‘Rescued Georgia from the Red Hats’

Hannah Bleau

Actor-comedian Jim Carrey, a prolifically hostile opponent of President Trump and his supporters, heaped praise upon failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams on Monday, deeming her a “political superstar” who “rescued Georgia from the Red Hats.”

“Today I’m giving a shout out to born leader and political superstar Stacey Abrams who rescued Georgia from the Red Hats,” the Dumb & Dumber star said on Martin Luther King Jr. Day alongside a painting of Abrams. “Their resistance makes all loving hearts stronger and more resolved. Thank you Stacey ‘for the content of your character.’ Dr. King would be so proud of you.”

Abrams, a Democrat who lost the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial race to her Republican opponent Brian Kemp by less than two percentage points, led the way for Democrats in Georgia ahead of the January 5 runoff elections. Both Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff defeated their incumbent GOP challengers, splitting the Senate and thereby giving the upper chamber’s majority to the party in control of the White House. With a Biden-Harris administration, Democrats will have the edge in the Senate.

Carrey is hardly the only Hollywood leftist to gush over Abrams following the duel Democrat victories in the Peach State, with some referring to her as a “superhero,” and “goddess.”

“.@staceyabrams is a real superhero. Once again saving us all,” The Avengers star Mark Ruffalo said.

“STACEY ABRAMS IS A GODDESS,” pop sensation Cher exclaimed as Thirtysomething star Ken Olin suggested that Abrams’ face be placed on the $20 bill.

Comedian Chelsea Handler even suggested that Georgia introduce new statues featuring “Georgia’s voting heroes,” including Abrams.

Carrey’s Monday shoutout veers dramatically from the vitriol he typically spews to his nearly 19 million Twitter followers, frequently tweeting unbecoming renditions of GOP personalities and wishing them ill.

Last year, the Bruce Almighty star doomed Sens. Susan Collins (R-ME) and Ted Cruz (R-TX) to hell.

Months earlier, Carrey tweeted a painting featuring Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) being run down by a lawnmower, vowing that the Kentucky Republican and all “greedy garden pests and political invertebrates will be mowed down” in 2020.

