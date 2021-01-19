Sacha Baron Cohen, Amy Schumer Push Facebook, YouTube Not to Lift Trump Blacklist

Borat star Sacha Baron Cohen is once again using his celebrity platform to try and silence conservatives, telling Facebook and YouTube that they must not lift their suspensions of President Donald Trump because he represents a threat to democracy.

His ultimatum was echoed by comedian-actress Amy Schumer, who is a cousin of Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and who supported Joe Biden’s bid for the White House.

In a tweet on Monday, Sacha Baron Cohen claimed that the president could “incite violence again” if he is allowed to return to Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. The British star also used the hashtag #BanTrumpSaveDemocracy.

He's baaaack! This week, Facebook/Instagram and YouTube may lift their suspensions and allow Trump BACK on their platforms. What?! So he can incite violence AGAIN?! RT and tell @Facebook @Google @YouTube: Remove Trump from your platforms, PERMANENTLY!#BanTrumpSaveDemocracy pic.twitter.com/SMoyASnQnk — Sacha Baron Cohen (@SachaBaronCohen) January 18, 2021

Amy Schumer helped to amplify Cohen’s pro-censorship message.

Earlier this month, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that he was banning the president “indefinitely” from Facebook and Instagram, following the storming of the Capitol by protestors. The tech billionaire later said that he was extending Trump’s suspension until at least Inauguration Day.

In an interview with NBC News, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg said the social media company has “no plans” to lift its ban on President Trump.

Google-owned YouTube said separately last week that it was suspending the president’s channel for at least seven days, citing the “potential for violence.”

The companies’ actions against the president were less severe than measures taken by Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, who has permanently banned President Trump from the platform.

Sacha Baron Cohen is Hollywood’s most vocal proponent of social media censorship against conservatives. He has called for Zuckerberg’s removal from Facebook for the sin of allowing President Trump to remain on the platform in the months leading up to the November election.

The star is in the midst of Hollywood awards season campaigning for his Borat sequel that was released by Amazon, which recently kicked the free-speech platform Parler off of its servers.

