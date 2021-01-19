Woman Says Gwyneth Paltrow’s ‘Vagina’ Scented Candle Exploded in Her Home

A British woman who owned one of Gwyneth Paltrow’s “This Smells Like My Vagina” candles says that the candler exploded into flames in her living room.

The woman, Jody Thompson, 50, came into possession of the candle sold by Paltrow’s Goop mail-order lifestyle company when she won a contest last year, the Sun reported.

The North London resident told the paper that when she lit the odoriferous delight, the flames suddenly sparked, leaped up out of the candle, and showered fire all over the table upon which the candle sat.

“I’ve never seen anything like it. The whole thing was ablaze, and it was too hot to touch. There was an inferno in the room,” Thompson claimed. “It could have burned the place down. It was scary at the time, but funny looking back that Gwyneth’s vagina candle exploded in my living room.”

Gwyneth Paltrow launched the $75 candle product in January of 2020, saying that it started as a joke. But she later said the candle was about “empowering women” and meant to expose the “shame” that surrounds “a woman’s private parts.”

Watch below:

A spokeswoman for Paltrow’s company insisted that since the candle was not sold to Thompson directly from Goop, they cannot vouch for the product. However, they vouch for their manufacturing process, regardless.

“However, the factory that manufactures the goop x Heretic candles is certified by The National Candle Association of America, which regulates that candles meet stipulated safety guidelines and ASTM and CPSC fire safety protocols,” Noora Raj Brown said in an email published by the New York Post.

“As a precaution, we’ve alerted the manufacturer to the woman’s issue and have also reached out to her to send her some goop products to help pass the days in quarantine,” Brown concluded.

