Hollywood Healing — Celebs Rage on Trump’s Final Day in Office: ‘Get the F**k Out! Loser’

Despite Joe Biden’s calls for “unity” and “healing,” his rageful friends in Hollywood are spending the day hurling insults and profanity at President Donald Trump and first lady Melania as they departed the White House en route to Mar-a-Lago where the first couple will resume their lives as private citizens.

“Good riddance!” Marvel superhero star Dave Bautista tweeted.

“Vete pa’ carajo!” (Go fuck yourself) John Leguizamo wrote.

“Trump! STFU! GTFO! LOSER! HUGEST LOSER EVER!” filmmaker Michael Moore raged.

Joe Biden is set to be sworn in as president on Wednesday amid an unprecedented military presence of Washington, D.C. and a near-complete absence of spectators. The sight of troops marching down the capital’s streets has drawn comparisons to the military-style dictatorships in Communist countries.

That doesn’t seem to bother Biden’s allies in Hollywood, many of whom actively campaigned and raised money for the president-elect. Instead, they focused their energies on trashing the outgoing commander in chief.

Two-time Oscar-winner Sean Penn — who recently compared Trump supporters to al-Qaeda — said that once Trump is out of office, “the United States can take a hot shower.”

At 12:01 p.m. eastern time tomorrow, the United States can take a hot shower. Scrub. Then, proceed. — Sean Penn (@SeanPenn) January 20, 2021

Filmmaker Michael Moore expressed his wish to see Trump end up in prison.

Trump! STFU! GTFO! LOSER! HUGEST LOSER EVER! Federal prison. 3 good meals a day. pic.twitter.com/SMzHDOvQkD — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) January 20, 2021

Mandy Moore tweeted, “Good riddance to bad rubbish.”

Good riddance to bad rubbish (as my grandma used to say). — Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) January 20, 2021

Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista called Trump “so stupid” while adding “Good riddance!” His Marvel compatriot Mark Ruffalo claimed that “from the wreckage there will be renewal” as well as “compassion.”

He’s just so stupid. And delusional. And corrupt. And stupid. Watching and listening to him figure out how he can express a thought with a 25 word vocabulary and give himself a pat on the back at the same time is agonizing. Good riddance! #TraitorTrump #ByeByeTrump https://t.co/VDrqn9Ii5u — The Artist Formerly Known as Super Duper Dave (@DaveBautista) January 20, 2021

We are going to be okay. From the wreckage there will be renewal, from the wounds will grow compassion and character, from the division will come clarity, from the despair will come wisdom, from the loss will come community. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) January 20, 2021

Ben Stiller claimed that the president is leaving “without class, or respect for us and our institutions.”

Trump is about to leave the White House without class, or respect for us and our institutions. Let’s go already. — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) January 20, 2021

The Masked Singer host Ken Jeong and comedian Wanda Sykes both suggested giving the White House a thorough cleaning.

Are they gonna have time to tent the WH and fumigate before the Biden’s arrive? And sage it too! #HeGone — Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) January 20, 2021

Actor John Leguizamo tweeted the Spanish phrase for “Go fuck yourself.”

I wanna make that a plaque in my house! As we say in Spanish “vete pa’ carajo!” pic.twitter.com/J86529lS38 — John Leguizamo (@JohnLeguizamo) January 20, 2021

Horror writer Stephen King tweeted, “Don, you’re fired.”

Don, you're fired.

Don't let the door hit ya where the good Lord split ya on your way out. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 20, 2021

Actor Jim Carrey and actress Ellen Barkin appeared to target Melania Trump for mockery.

HI HO, HI HO, HI HO!!! pic.twitter.com/drsxAtGLjq — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) January 20, 2021

DING DONG THE WITCH IS…GONE — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) January 20, 2021

Actor Jeffrey Wright called the first couple “too small and embittered” to attend Biden’s swearing-in ceremony. Comedian Sandra Bernhard echoed the sentiment, calling the first couple “racist” and “rotten.”

Too small & embittered (both of them) to attend the inauguration and welcome the Bidens to the WH. His way was cowardice. https://t.co/Rr2ZxEwPDm — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) January 20, 2021

They left as they arrived selfish churlish racist thoughtless petty destructive rotten.they fly off with a family infused with anger & resentment they have stirred up embers of hatred & released seditious mobs. Now light at the end of the tunnel @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris & Us! pic.twitter.com/1Xs8bat5qv — Sandra Bernhard (@SandraBernhard) January 20, 2021

Barry star Henry Winkler attempted to make sense of the “anger” he is feeling “because of the last 4 years.”

I RESENT the anger I feel because of the last 4 years — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) January 20, 2021

Songwriter and perennial Oscar bridesmaid Diane Warren suggested a “21 toilet flush salute” to the outgoing president.

Instead of a 21 gun salute when trump leaves office there should be a 21 toilet flush salute! — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) January 20, 2021

Selma director Ava DuVernay claimed that the will of the people is responsible to Trump’s departure.

Our votes did this. 👊🏾 pic.twitter.com/p7p2t5sC2N — Ava DuVernay (@ava) January 20, 2021

Splash star Daryl Hannah posted a video of Kamala Harris, adding “It’s a brand new day.”

It’s a brand new day💕 pic.twitter.com/updUr0XZmz — Daryl Hannah (@dhlovelife) January 20, 2021

Actor Josh Malina joked “Count Georgia one more time!” while actor Eric Roberts tweeted, “His hair looks better grey.”

Count Georgia one more time! — (((Joshua Malina))) (@JoshMalina) January 20, 2021

I can say one good thing about trump. His hair looks better grey. — Eric Roberts (@EricRoberts) January 20, 2021

Actor-producer Ken Olin tweeted, “Trump didn’t drain the swamp. He pardoned it.”

Trump didn’t drain the swamp.

He pardoned it. — ken olin (@kenolin1) January 20, 2021

Comedian DL Hughley claimed that the president “executed more black men in the last month than he pardoned.”

#Trump has executed more black men in the last month than he pardoned! #TeamDl — DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) January 20, 2021

Other stars celebrating Trump’s departure include actors Zach Braff, Josh Charles, Eric Bogosian, Dan Marino, Saturday Night Live alumna Rachel Dratch, and Billy Baldwin.

YOU CAN GO HOME NOW! pic.twitter.com/kk0SK4FS6r — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) January 20, 2021

Up early on the West Coast.

Didn’t wanna miss the buuuuuh bye.👋#TrumpsLastDay pic.twitter.com/OHum92882p — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) January 20, 2021

