Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Channels Poolside Tranquility in Gucci Kaftan

Former First Lady Melania Trump channeled a kind of relaxed, poolside tranquility as she landed in Palm Beach, Florida, after departing the White House for the final time on Wednesday.

In a 1970s-inspired patterned Gucci silk-wool blend dress in cream, orange, and navy, Mrs. Trump arrived back at her home at Mar-a-Lago appearing as though she is ready for a much-needed vacation following a long campaign cycle and transition period.

The Gucci number, which retails for about $3,700, was paired with navy classic buckle ballerina flats by Roger Vivier and jet-black Saint Laurent sunglasses to block the sun. The Vivier flats retail for about $550.

