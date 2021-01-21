Armie Hammer Investigated by Cayman Islands Police Over ‘Miss Cayman’ Video Scandal

Actor Armie Hammer was interviewed by the Cayman Islands police involving an incident in which the actor posted an inappropriate video of a woman he called “Miss Cayman” on an Instagram account he apparently kept in secret.

“On January 15, 2021, the RCIPS received an allegation of misuse of ICT in relation to a suggestive video which had been posted on social media,” said the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) in a statement on Wednesday. “Officers investigated the matter and spoke to the suspect, who was warned about his conduct, in accordance with the wishes of the complainant. The matter is now closed.”

While RCIPS’ statement does not specifically name Hammer, Page Six published the same statement in a report about the “Miss Cayman” video scandal.

The Miss Cayman organization reacted to the incident, stating that it is “disturbed” by the video.

“The Miss Cayman Islands Universe Committee is aware of a video allegedly posted by Armie Hammer referring to a scantily clad young woman as ‘Miss Cayman,'” said the organization in a statement on social media. “The Committee is very disturbed by the video and would like to confirm that the woman is not the reigning Miss Cayman Islands and has no affiliation to the Miss Cayman Islands Universe pageant.”

“The Committee and the reigning Miss Cayman regard this issue with the utmost seriousness and the matter has been reported to the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS),” the organization continued. “The role of Miss Cayman is in part, to serve as a role model to young Caymanian women.”

“The depiction of the woman in the video goes against all that our organisation stands for and the Committee is consequently requesting that Mr. Hammer immediately remove all references to Miss Cayman from his social media channels,” they added.

Hammer later issued an apology in an interview with the Cayman Compass. “I would like to clarify that the person in my video, which was stolen from my private Instagram, is not Miss Cayman. I am genuinely sorry for any confusion my foolish attempt at humor may have caused.”

“My deep sympathies to Miss Cayman, who I don’t know, and to the entire organization as I had no intentions of implying she was actually Miss Cayman,” Hammer added.

This was not the Call Me By Your Name actor’s first controversy involving inappropriate behavior on social media.

Last week, Hammer announced that he would be stepping away from his role starring opposite of Jennifer Lopez in the upcoming film Shotgun Wedding over a social media scandal involving Hammer’s alleged direct messages that appeared to show him sending graphic messages to women and discussing cannibalism.

