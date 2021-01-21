Biden’s POTUS Twitter Account Follows Chrissy Teigen After Trump Blocked Her

Left-wing model Chrissy Teigen celebrated being followed by President Joe Biden on the official POTUS Twitter account on Wednesday. Teigen was blocked on Twitter by former President Donald Trump.

“OH MY GOD !!!!!!!!!!” tweeted Teigen in response to another Twitter user who pointed out that “The official @POTUS account now follows 11 people — all of them Biden aides or accounts, and then @chrissyteigen.”

“my heart oh my god lmao I can finally see the president’s tweets and they probably won’t be unhinged,” added Teigen in a follow up tweet, referring to the time she was apparently blocked by President Trump on Twitter.

my heart oh my god lmao I can finally see the president’s tweets and they probably won’t be unhinged — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 21, 2021

In 2017, Teigen, who Trump once called “filthy-mouthed,” posted a purported screenshot showing that the president had blocked her. For the next four years, the left-wing model was apparently unable to read any of his tweets.

After 9 years of hating Donald J Trump, telling him "lol no one likes you" was the straw pic.twitter.com/MhZ6bXT1Dp — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 25, 2017

“I should prob never tweet again,” tweeted Teigen.

I should prob never tweet again — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 21, 2021

But when it came to the previous president, Teigen seemed to have no concerns about possibly coming off as uncouth, as she continuously attacked Trump and his supporters.

In 2019, Teigen claimed that “there needs to be jail time” for Trump, and his “whole family,” but never did specify as to what crimes the likes of Melania, Barron, Tiffany, Eric, Donald Jr., and Ivanka Trump would be charged with.

Last year, she pushed a boycott of Goya Foods after the company’s CEO, Robert Unanue, told Trump at the White House, “we’re so blessed to have you as our leader, as we continue to build this country and make it the most prosperous nation in the world.”

A month later, however, Teigen appeared to fail at following through with her own boycott of Goya Foods when she was mocked as a hypocrite after a can of Goya beans was spotted in her Instagram feed.

