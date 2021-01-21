Lena Dunham Fantasizes About Spending Holidays at White House When ‘I Am Hunter Biden’s Beautiful Wife’

Left-wing Hollywood’s love affair with President Joe Biden has reached a new level with actress Lena Dunham, who has expressed her desire to marry the president’s troubled, 50-year-old son Hunter Biden.

In what appears to be a desperate grab for relevance or a botched attempt at humor, Lena Dunham has posted a tweet in which she fantasizes about marrying Hunter Biden and visiting the White House as part of the first family. “I cannot wait to spend holidays at the White House when I am Hunter Biden’s beautiful wife,” the Girls star wrote.

I cannot wait to spend holidays at the White House when I am Hunter Biden’s beautiful wife. — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) January 21, 2021

Dunham didn’t elaborate on her wish, leaving fans and the media to parse the ambiguous sincerity of her desire.

Hunter Biden, the president’s eldest son, is currently under FBI investigation over alleged money laundering tied to the use of his father’s political connections to score business deals. The New York Post broke the story late last year, publishing a series of eye-popping articles delving into the Biden family’s shady affairs.

But the mainstream news media deliberately ignored the brewing scandal in the weeks leading up to the November 3 election in what was an apparent attempt to protect the Democratic presidential candidate from negative publicity.

Joe Biden has publicly dismissed the family scandal as Russian disinformation and has reaffirmed his confidence in Hunter, calling him the “smartest man I know.”

As Breitbart News reported, the Department of Justice and the FBI have concurred that Hunter Biden’s laptop and emails are not part of a Russian disinformation campaign.

Through much of his adult life, Hunter Biden has suffered from a crack cocaine addiction. He also had an affair with his late brother’s widow and fathered a child with a stripper.

