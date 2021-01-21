Rapper Lil Wayne on Thursday thanked former President Trump for including him on the list of 100-plus pardons issued in the final hours of Trump’s presidency, thanking him for “recognizing that I have so much more to give to my family, my art, and my community.”

“I want to thank President Trump for recognizing that I have so much more to give to my family, my art, and my community. I also want to thank @bradfordcohen for working so diligently to secure another chance for me. Love!” the five-time Grammy Award winner said in a message to his nearly 35 million Twitter followers, signing the message with his full name, Dwayne Michael Carter Jr.

The “No Problem” rapper, who last October praised Trump’s Platinum Plan for Black Americans, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in November 2020 for flying with a firearm and ammunition on a December 23 the previous year.

“Carter is charged with possessing a gold-plated handgun in his luggage on a private plane. There is no allegation that he ever fired it, brandished it, used it or threatened to use it,” his attorney, Howard Srebnick, told the AP at the time.

“There is no allegation that he is a dangerous person,” Srebnick added.

The rapper made waves in October 2020 after revealing that he had a “great meeting” with Trump, praising him for the strides he made with the black community.

He dropped a single “Ain’t Got Time” the same day his rumored pardon became official.

Additionally, Trump commuted the sentence of Rapper Kodak Black, who remained in federal prison for “making a false statement to buy a firearm,” pleading guilty in August 2019, as Breitbart News reported. Notably, the music video for the 23-year-old’s “Tunnel Vision” featured an actor depicting a Trump supporter being choked.

He, too, thanked Trump on social media.

“I Want To Thank The President @RealDonaldTrump For His Commitment To Justice Reform And Shortening My Sentence. I Also Want To Thank Everyone For Their Support And Love. It Means More Than You Will Ever Know. I Want To Continue Giving Back, Learning And Growing,” said, tagging longtime Trump aide Dan Scavino.