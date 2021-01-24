Actor Tim Matheson Slammed for Mocking Melania Trump’s English: More ‘Unity’ from the Left

The negative reviews are pouring in for Hollywood star Tim Matheson, who recently tweeted a joke making fun of Melania Trump’s English. Even the actor’s subsequent apology has rung hollow, with a number of people pointing out that the actor posted another demeaning tweet directed at the Slovenian-born former first lady after issuing his apology.

Tim Matheson — whose acting credits include National Lampoon’s Animal House and TV’s The West Wing, in which he played the vice president — mocked Melania Trump’s accent in a tweet on Friday. “So wonderful to have a First Lady with class and heart. And who can speak English!” the actor wrote.

Later in the day, he apologized after being called out as a racist and xenophobe. “This morning I made a hasty and stupid joke about the former First Lady. It wasn’t funny and it was in poor taste. It was regretful and humorless and I apologize.”

That hasn’t stopped people from throwing his apology back in his face, including fellow actor Scott Baio,

More "Unity" from the left. Can he speak 5 languages? https://t.co/3edypS6yjL — Scott Baio (@ScottBaio) January 23, 2021

Some noted that Matheson’s mea culpa appears insincere because he tweeted another demeaning comment about Melania Trump soon after posting his apology. “The ex-First Lady doesn’t have any of my respect for anything. Sorry,” he wrote.

Comedy is sometimes cruelly honest. The ex-First Lady doesn’t have any of my respect for anything. Sorry. — Tim Matheson (@Tim_Matheson) January 22, 2021

But he doubled down with this ‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/YsRZVmSk6k — Ramona McCormick (@RamonaMc) January 23, 2021

What about for this one? Both were uncalled for. pic.twitter.com/9QmRHHxAg4 — Allen Hollingsworth (@allenh5) January 23, 2021

Others recounted the immigrant experiences of family members who learned to speak English but still retained their accents.

Tim, my parents were doctors in Cuba who came to the US escaping Castro. After years of hard work they got their MD’s again and practiced for 30 years. Still, throughout their professional lives here there were always fools like you who mocked their accents. You’re the best. — Rafael Pi Roman (@RafPiRoman) January 23, 2021

My wife is an immigrant from eastern Europe. She is fluent in 5 languages and speaks an additional 2. She graduated magna cum laude from NYU school of journalism in 2.5 years. She has run 3 companies and mother 5 children. You sir, play dress up for a living. — dhalldin (@dhalldin) January 23, 2021

Tim Matheson isn’t the only left-wing Hollywood celebrity to make fun of Melania Trump’s English. Bette Midler mocked the then-first lady’s accent following her appearance at the Republican National Convention last year.

Midler later apologized for her comments but still hasn’t deleted the insults from her Twitter feed.

Oh, God. She still can’t speak English. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) August 26, 2020

#beBest is back! A UGE bore! She can speak several words in a few languages. Get that illegal alien off the stage! — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) August 26, 2020

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com