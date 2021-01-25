Hillary Clinton & Chelsea Developing TV Series About All-Women Kurdish Militia that Fought ISIS

Two-time failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has announced that she is creating a dramatic TV series about the all-women Kurdish militia that successfully took on the Islamic State in the northern Syrian town of Kobani in 2014.

The series, based on the upcoming book The Daughters of Kobani by Gayle Tzemach Lemmon, is the latest project from Clinton’s recently-launched Hiddenlight Productions.

Clinton is expected to serve as a producer or executive producer on the series, along with daughter Chelsea Clinton, a co-founder of the production company.

“So thrilled to help share the story of these amazing women,” Clinton wrote Monday on social media.

In a statement to Deadline, she added: “The Daughters of Kobani is an extraordinary account of brave, defiant women fighting for justice and equality. We created HiddenLight to celebrate heroes — sung and unsung alike — whose courage is too often overlooked, and we could not be more thrilled to bring this inspiring story to viewers around the world.”

No release dates have been announced for the project.

As Secretary of State during the Obama administration, Hillary Clinton failed to contain the Islamic State, allowing the radical Islamist organization to grow in strength throughout the region. It was not until Donald Trump took office that the U.S. and its allies managed to subdue the caliphate and take out its leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Clinton is already working on a drama series for the teen-oriented CW network about the women’s suffrage movement that will pair her with Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television and Warner Bros. Television. The Woman’s Hour will be an anthology series based on the Elaine Weiss book of the same title and will dramatize the suffragette’s fight to ratify the 19th Amendment, with subsequent seasons tackling different periods of history leading up to the present.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg.