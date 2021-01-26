The Food Network has pulled its latest series of the reality show Worst Cooks in America after the winner was arrested and charged with murdering her adopted daughter.

Ariel Robinson, 29, was charged along with her husband Jerry on Tuesday in connection with the death of a three-year-old girl in South Carolina, Deadline reported. Each suspect is facing counts of homicide by child abuse.

Police discovered an unresponsive child at the couple’s home on January 14, WHNS reported.

A medical examiner stated that the girl died from blunt force trauma. The girl was identified as Victoria Smith.

Robinson had an active social media presence, where she commented on her role as an adoptive mother and her relationship with Victoria.

We go together like ketchup & MUSTARD! 💛🖤🐆 #MiniMe Being a girl mom is awesome! 😍😍😍#MondayThoughts pic.twitter.com/ZCYCdYAkb3 — Ari- People Lover 💗🌍✊🏿✊🏾✊🏽✊🏻✊ (@arifunnycomedy) January 11, 2021

Look who’s hair is no longer “nappy!!!” 😂 Her edges were laid and curls poppin’!! 😍💃🏾👏🏾 Because like she says, “don’t worry, mom! you can fix it!” And that’s just what mommy does best! 💁🏽‍♀️😉 pic.twitter.com/24tun8Rvih — Ari- People Lover 💗🌍✊🏿✊🏾✊🏽✊🏻✊ (@arifunnycomedy) January 10, 2021

I will never have to worry about my white sons and that makes me happy. What makes me sad is that every worry I don’t have for them will be multiplied for my black sons. Until this is fixed, we are NOT the USA we can be. Justice, fairness, & equality for all! #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/FSKrrjCnwt — Ari- People Lover 💗🌍✊🏿✊🏾✊🏽✊🏻✊ (@arifunnycomedy) January 6, 2021

According to local station WYFF, she was once a middle school teacher, but the state Board of Education suspended her teaching certificate after the criminal charges were filed.

Robinson won $25,000 in the latest season of the show — a competition between people who have lackluster cooking skills. Those selected to compete go through a cooking boot camp under celebrity chef supervision.

The Food Network has scrubbed all content related to Season 20 of the reality show. The competition was taped in February 2020 and aired that same year.

The content had also been removed from Food Network’s Discovery+, YouTube, and Hulu pages. However, descriptions of the show remain on the show’s official website.

Robinson was trying to break into stand-up comedy, having recently left her teaching job. She also added three foster children to her family in March after the series taping, but it is unclear whether the deceased Victoria was one of them.

A judge denied bond to both Robinson and her husband on Tuesday, WYFF reported.