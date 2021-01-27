Comedian Amy Schumer took a friendly jab at Hilaria Baldwin, the wife of Alec Baldwin, whose claims of Spanish heritage blew up when it was revealed that her real name is Hillary and she comes from Boston.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Amy Schumer addressed the Hilaria Baldwin scandal with a couple of one-liners.

“Oh my God, I really don’t even know what to say. I didn’t know that was going to happen, obviously,” Schumer told ET. “I feel like it was so insane and entertaining that I think Hilaria is probably the only person who is happy about the insurrection in the Capitol, because it distracted [people] from that.”

She added: “She is amazing and I wish her and her family the best. And I hope she gets to visit Spain as much as she wants.”

For years, Baldwin claimed Spanish heritage and even spoke (inconsistently) with a Spanish accent. But the yoga instructor’s true background recently resurfaced on social media, prompting accusations that she had faked an exotic ethnic background as a means to promote herself.

Baldwin subsequently acknowledged that she is not from Spain but said that she visited the country regularly while growing up.

ET said it reached out to Schumer because the comedian had earlier trolled Alec Baldwin’s wife with a humorous Instagram post, using one of Hilaria’s photos as her own holiday greeting. The photo showed Hilaria dressed in lingerie, with her newborn son.

“Gene and I wanted to wish everyone a happy holiday season,” Schumer wrote in the caption, referring to her own toddler son. “Enjoy it with whatever family members are talking to you this year.”

Schumer said that she deleted the post after the scandal broke.

“Look, she’s a mom. She has a million and a half kids, and that’s really hard,” Schumer told ET. “So I just — I don’t want them to be going through a bad time. But also, you can’t just pretend you’re from Spain.”

Amy Schumer, who is a cousin of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), campaigned for Joe Biden during the presidential race. She also stumped for Georgia Democrats during the state’s recent runoff elections.

