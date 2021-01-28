Actor George Takei Feeling ‘Smug’ About Flurry of Biden Executive Orders

Actor George Takei said Wednesday that he feels “smug” at the mounting shock and outrage over Joe Biden’s avalanche of executive orders signed in his first week in office.

Takei, best known for his role in the 1960s Star Trek series, gloated on social media over the unprecedented number of executive orders in the Biden administration’s first month and to taunt those who object to their policies — such as destroying tens of thousands of energy sector jobs by government fiat.

On January 27, Takei wrote: “Watching the GOP meltdown over Biden’s sensible and necessary executive orders makes me feel a certain way. What is it again?”

“Oh yes,” he continued. “Smug.”

“We won’t stop working toward a more just, equitable, and sustainable world. This drives them crazy…but I don’t really care. Do you?” he concluded.

Biden has far outpaced other presidents; all of his predecessors have signed one or as many as four executive orders in their first week in office. Biden has signed over 33, more than all other presidents’ first weeks combined.

On the campaign trail last year, Biden himself called signing too many executive orders the act of a “dictator.” In a town hall event with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, the then-candidate said he would “get the votes” for his agenda instead of signing executive orders.

“I have this strange notion. We are a democracy,” Biden said during a televised town hall event. “if you can’t get the votes … you can’t [legislate] by executive order unless you’re a dictator. We’re a democracy. We need consensus.”

.@JoeBiden in October: “I have this strange notion, we are a democracy … if you can’t get the votes … you can’t [legislate] by executive order unless you’re a dictator. We’re a democracy. We need consensus." pic.twitter.com/7UotJCXSm3 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 26, 2021

Takei has been a mainstay leftist on Twitter and has posted many attacks on Trump, Republicans, and their voters, as well as announcing his support for numerous far-left policies and ideals.

In June, for instance, Takei insisted that it is “scientifically ignorant” to think there is such a thing as biological sex.

In March, the Sulu actor accused Donald Trump of “stocking racism” because the president often called the coronavirus the “China virus.”

In May he attacked readers of Breitbart News, calling them “idiots” and saying he intended to join the comments section of the Breitbart News website to post claims that the coronavirus “turns you gay.”

