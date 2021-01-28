Pro-abortion pop Star Halsey revealed Wednesday that she is pregnant and penned a message affirming the humanity of her unborn child mere days before the annual March for Life rally in Washington, D.C.

“I love this mini human already!” said Halsey of her baby to screenwriter Alev Aydin on Instagram. Aydin is reported to be the singer’s new boyfriend and father to her unborn child.

The 26-year-old pop star posted a photo of herself with a baby bump on Instagram with a one-word caption: “surprise!”

Halsey also tagged Aydin in the photo, to which he commented, “Heart so full, I love you, sweetness.”

“I love you!!!!! And I love this mini human already!” Halsey replied.

The annual March for Life — the world’s largest pro-life event — will take place on Friday, celebrating life and declaring that abortion infringes upon the rights of unborn children. Though the event’s main gathering occurs in Washington, D.C., it has been canceled this year for the first time ever over concerns of coronavirus spread.

Despite the timing of her baby bump reveal, Halsey is a committed pro-abortion feminist. In 2019, she posted a video declaring abortion is “a right” and “health care” to support the ACLU in its fight against abortion safety restrictions at the state and local level.

Halsey talked about becoming a mother last year, telling The Guardian that motherhood is “looking like something that’s gonna happen for me. That’s a miracle.”

She opened up about suffering a miscarriage, stating, “it’s the most inadequate I’ve ever felt.”

“Here I am achieving this out-of-control life, and I can’t do the one thing I’m biologically put on this earth to do,” she said. “Then I have to go onstage and be this sex symbol of femininity and empowerment? It is demoralizing.”

“I’ve been really open about my struggles with reproductive health, about wanting to freeze my eggs and having endometriosis and things like that,” said Halsey in her Manic album notes for Apple Music. “For a long time, I didn’t think that having a family was something I was going to be able to do, and it’s very, very important to me.”

“Then one day my OB-GYN tells me it’s looking like I maybe can, and I was so moved,” she continued. “It felt like this ascension into a different kind of womanhood. All of a sudden, everything is different.”

“I’m not going to go tour myself to death because I have nothing else to do and I’m overcompensating for not being able to have this other thing that I really want,” the singer added. “Now, I have a choice. I’ve never had a choice before.”

