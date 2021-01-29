Nick Cannon Gets Second Shot at Talk Show Following Antisemitic Remarks

Nick Cannon is getting a second shot at launching his daytime talk show after the controversy over antisemitic remarks he made on a podcast nearly derailed his career last year.

The former Mr. Mariah Carey is set to launch the syndicated series with Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury productions — the studio behind The Wendy Williams Show — with Fox Television Stations forming the core group for the new chat series.

The show, which is set to launch in the fall, and will reflect Cannon’s “unique and seamless brand of celebrity, music, comedy, and pop culture,” Debmar-Mercury said in a press release Thursday.

Debmar-Mercury had planned to launch the show last year before he came under fire for antisemitic remarks made during a podcast with Public Enemy’s Richard Griffin.

During the conversation, the two referenced conspiracy theories about Jews, including “going as deep as the Rothschilds, centralized banking, the 13 families, the bloodlines that control everything even outside of America.” Cannon also praised the antisemitic Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan.

The rapper later apologized, but the damage was already done. ViacomCBS cut ties with him over Wild ‘N Out, the hip-hop rap battle show he had hosted for more than a decade. At one point, Cannon even attacked ViacomCBS for its actions before he decided to back down.

Fox accepted Cannon’s apology and allowed him to continue hosting The Masked Singer.

At the time, Lionsgate put plans for Cannon’s talk show on ice, saying that it continued to support the star. Now the studio has revived the project, with the entertainer set to host from New York.

“It’s been a longtime dream of mine to host my own daytime talk show and that I’m able to do this in New York City, bringing daytime television back to the place that has fostered generations of talent, is very special to me,” Cannon said in a statement.

