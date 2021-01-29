Tom Jones Says ‘I’m Now Bulletproof’ After 2 Doses of Coronavirus Vaccine

Singer Tom Jones revealed on a TV interview airing Friday that he has received a coronavirus vaccine, joking that he feels “bulletproof” after his second dose.

“I’ve had the two and I’m now bulletproof!” Jones said on The Graham Norton Show, according to a report by the Daily Mail.

“It’s a great feeling,” the knighted singer added. “I thought, ‘I’ll be able to go out and do some live shows now,’ but then I thought, ‘You’ve got to have an audience for that!’ If they haven’t had the jab, what’s the point?”

Amid the pandemic, Jones said that music still helps keep his spirits up.

“I sing around the house,” he continued. “I sing even when I don’t get paid for it! I love to sing; I really do and any chance I have to get up and sing I will.”

Jones celebrated his 80th birthday last summer. In an interview with The Mirror last year, the singer showed no signs of wanting to slow down or retire.

“I like ­birthdays,” said Jones. “People say, ‘What is it like growing old?’ but I say, ‘What is the alternative?’ I don’t mind growing old as the memories are tremendous.”

“I don’t want to stop as God has been good to me and my voice is still there,” the singer added. “I want to do it as long as there is a breath in my body.”

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.