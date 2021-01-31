John Stamos said his 2-year-old son went to bed crying Thursday night after the actor quarantined himself for the third time due to coronavirus exposure.

“My son went to bed last night crying and woke up crying cause he can’t be with his father,” Stamos wrote on social media Friday.

The actor added that the reason why his son cannot be with him is because he has to go into quarantine for the third time due to being exposed to the Wuhan virus.

“I was exposed to the virus for the 3rd time, and have to isolate again for another 10 days!” Stamos added.

My son went to bed last night crying and woke up crying cause he can’t be with his father. I'm grateful to have a job, it’s a privilege at this time. I was exposed to the virus for the 3rd time, and have to isolate again for another 10 days! cont. — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) January 29, 2021

The actor went on to imply that he has been getting exposed to the virus while at work on an undisclosed project.

“I feel my job is doing what they can to keep us safe,” he added.” “But people, please follow the rules – your actions affect so many more lives than just your own. Thanks.”

I feel my job is doing what they can to keep us safe. But people, please follow the rules – your actions affect so many more lives than just your own. Thanks — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) January 29, 2021

“I try to do this many times a day until I don’t have to think about it,” Stamos said in an Instagram caption from a few weeks ago, which featured a photo of what appeared to be him hugging his son.

“Grateful for my healthy family. That I have the privilege of going to work right now. Grateful that I still love our country and I’m looking forward to a new year,” the actor continued.

“The sunshine today. My health. My sobriety. Grateful for our strength as a nation. Grateful for my wife’s freckles,” Stamos added.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.