Hollywood Heavyweights, Including Jason Bateman, Jennifer Aniston, Jeffrey Katzenberg, Among Top Donors to Lincoln Project

Several left-wing Hollywood heavyweights, including A-list actors Jason Bateman and Jennifer Aniston, and Dreamworks co-founder and Quibi CEO Jeffrey Katzenberg, are among the top donors of the embattled Lincoln Project, the anti-Trump super PAC whose co-founder faces accusations of sending provocative messages to young men.

The organization, founded by anti-Trump Republicans, drew support from Democrats throughout the presidential election, with the shared objective of booting former President Trump out of office. Several celebrities contributed thousands to the organization, which now appears to be pleading ignorance following one of its co-founders, John Weaver, facing accusations from 21 men who say Weaver sent them sexually explicit messages, and even allegedly offered advice to some in exchange for sensual favors. One of the accusers claimed that Weaver sent him such messages when he was 14 years old.

An October report from the Hollywood Reporter detailed some of the celebrity bigwigs who contributed to The Lincoln Project. Those include Aniston, actor and FOX’s The Mask Singer and I Can See Your Voice host Ken Jeong, Ozark star Jason Bateman, and Transamerica actress Felicity Huffman, all of whom have donated thousands to the PAC:

But even among The Lincoln Project’s more rank-and-file donors, notable names from the world of Hollywood are present. Jennifer Aniston donated $5,000, Felicity Huffman donated $9,300, Ken Jeong donated $3,000 and Jason Bateman donated $6,000. Meanwhile, executives, writers and directors have also helped to fill the PACs coffers, including AMC Theaters CEO Adam Aron and MGM chairman Michael De Luca, who each donated $5,000, and Jumanji and Bad Teacher director Jake Kasdan who also donated $5,000.

According to FEC records, Bateman donated another $5,000 to the organization post-election.

At the time, the Hollywood Reporter identified Dreamworks co-founder David Geffen as a top contributor to the anti-Trump organization, donating at least $300,000 to the Lincoln Project. The most recent FEC data shows his contributions standing at $500,000.

Additionally, Dreamworks co-founder and Quibi CEO Jeffrey Katzenberg has donated $100,000.

According to Forbes, other major donors include notable billionaires:

Sequoia venture capitalist Michael Moritz, another earlier donor, gave another $50,000 in July. Walmart heiress Christy Walton first gave to the group in January. She donated another $10,000 in July, bringing her total contributions to $40,000. The Lincoln Project raised $39.4 million between July and September, according to filings. At least 3% of that came from billionaires. In total, the Lincoln Project has raised $58 million this year.

“The PACs biggest individual donor is businessman and oil heir Gordon Getty, who contributed $1 million,” according to the outlet.

Actress Debra Messing and anti-Trump filmmaker Rob Reiner were some of Hollywood’s biggest promoters of the Lincoln Project on social media, with the New Yorker specifically identifying Reiner as a donor. FEC data shows Reiner donating $10,000 to the organization in June 2020.

In a Sunday statement, the Lincoln Project expressed outrage toward Weaver, contending that he “led a secret life that was built on a foundation of deception at every level.”

“He is a predator, a liar, and an abuser,” the PAC stated.

However, suspicions span all the way back to 2004 but were dismissed.

Karl Rove had the John Weaver story back in 2004! (Atlantic dismissed it as a "lie")https://t.co/lP1HOMDHV8 pic.twitter.com/X62e2fZ0h6 — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) January 31, 2021

Daily Beast editor-at-large Molly Jong-Fast allegedly was aware of the allegations as well.

According to several mutual friends, @MollyJongFast heard I had this story back in the early summer. And that it was circulating several outlets. — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) January 31, 2021

“Molly Jong-Fast kept her mouth shut after she learned that one of her Lincoln Project sexual predator pals was targeting young boys. No one wants to hear from her (besides law enforcement),” GOP strategist Arthur Schwartz remarked.