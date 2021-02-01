Nolte: Hollywood Pays Off Joe and Kamala Through Their Kids

Joe Biden’s son Hunter and Kamala Harris’ 21-year-old stepdaughter were just handed the keys to the celebrity kingdom of wealth, fame, and privilege. I’m sure all this success is based on personable merit and has nothing to do with bribery or kickbacks or favor-seeking.

As I mentioned last week, there are all kinds of ways to legalize bribes and payoffs aimed at America’s establishment elite. Exorbitant speaking fees and exorbitant books deals are just two of them. Another way to legally funnel your bribes and payoffs and favor-seeking is through the children of establishment elites.

Take for instance His Fraudulency, Joe Biden’s son Hunter, who is now an artist. The 51-year-old is already dealing with a federal probe into his business dealings, but when your daddy is the new president and the establishment media are so thoroughly corrupted they’re eager to look the other way, look at what you can do…

“[Hunter] Biden, who turns 51 next week, is prepping a solo show with Soho art dealer Georges Berges, who currently represents Sylvester Stallone,” reports the New York Post. “Berges was once arrested for “terrorist threats” and assault with a deadly weapon in California and has strong ties to China.”

“Selling his abstract artwork to wealthy investors may also be a lucrative way to rake in cash, Thomas Anderson, director for the National Legal Policy Center, told the New York Post. “We highly doubt, however, a career as an artist will do anything more than act as a vehicle to further shield where that income is coming from,” he said.

It’s also a nifty way for people to seek favor or access to His Fraudulency… What a gorgeous painting. How much are you asking for it? Do you take cash? Do you prefer small, unmarked bills?

Now get this…

Her Vice Fraudulency Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff, just signed what Forbes described as a “massive modeling contract.”

Prior to the Inauguration of her stepmother, Emhoff was a 21-year-old student at Parsons School of Design studying fine arts with a focus on textiles. Now she “will be represented by IMG Models, one of the most esteemed agencies in the world,” whose other clients include “Gigi and Bella Hadid, Gisele Bündchen, Ashley Graham and Karlie Kloss.”

Check out her Instagram account. Oh, yes, this account definitely has high-powered fashion model written all over it, complete with armpit hair and a cow tattoo.

No, this doesn’t stink at all…. It’s all perfectly acceptable and based only on merit.

All your artistic dreams coming true just days after mommy and daddy enter the Oval Office? The timing of that is purely a coincidence.

Thought experiment…

How do you seek favor or pay off or bribe the sitting vice president? Well, I guess you could toss her stepdaughter a whole bunch of money she didn’t earn by way of a lucrative modeling gig. Or, perhaps, if you’re a big clothing or makeup manufacturer, you could throw the stepdaughter a million to appear on a billboard. If you make solar panels or electric cars, you could throw the stepdaughter a million to pose with your product.

But if you really want to seek favor in this new White House, here’s what you do…

Buy one of the Hunter’s paintings for a million dollars and then pay Kamala’s stepdaughter a million to pose with it!

And that would all be legal, above board, and you can even write the two million off as a business expense.

Think about it… How many people have toiled for decades at painting or fashion and will never see the inside of a Soho gallery or a modeling agency…? But these rich, connected, spoiled, privileged kids come along and scrape up all the cream without putting in any of the risk or sweat equity.

The whole system is rigged.

Top to bottom…

Rigged.

