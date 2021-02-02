Dr. Anthony Fauci Getting Hollywood Treatment in Nat Geo Documentary That Praises Him as ‘Hero’

Dr. Anthony Fauci can add “Hollywood star” to his list of credentials thanks to a new documentary from Disney’s Nat Geo that will explore the career of the physician-turned-media darling who became the country’s anointed authority on the coronavirus pandemic.

National Geographic Documentary Films announced Monday that John Hoffman and Janet Tobias will direct Fauci, a documentary feature that will trace the doctor’s career through seven presidential administrations and explore his role as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease.

Among the movie’s producers is Jon Bardin, who produced the recent Stacey Abrams documentary All In: The Fight for Democracy.

NatGeo hasn’t announced a release date for Fauci but the Disney-owned studio dropped a teaser trailer that praises the doctor as a “hero.”

Watch below:

“This film will be an unprecedented, intimate portrait of our nation’s greatest public servant, whose relentless pursuit of truth and devotion to science has never been more important,” the film’s directors said in a statement.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is the country’s highest paid federal employee, became a household name due to his appearances during President Donald Trump’s coronavirus press briefings last year.

While the mainstream media has showered him with praise, and positioned him as the antithesis to the former president, he has also come under fire for making contradictory statements about masks and pushing devastating economic lockdowns that have done little to stop the spread of the virus.

Early in the pandemic, Fauci discouraged people from wearing masks, saying they weren’t effective in stopping the virus. He later changed his position, saying “masks work.”

More recently, Dr. Fauci spoke in favor of double masking, saying two masks are more effective than one. But the doctor subsequently backtracked, saying that “there’s no data that indicates that that is going to make a difference.”

Since Trump left the White House, Fauci has publicly blasted the former president while praising his successor, Joe Biden.

Fauci, 80, has become a darling of the mainstream media, posing for the cover InStyle and appearing in People magazine’s “2020 People of the Year.”

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com