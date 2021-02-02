Olivia Newton-John hit back Tuesday at “silly” critics who attacked the BBC’s airing of the classic hit 1970s musical Grease and called it racist, sexist, homophobic and “slut-shaming.”

Speaking to the A Life of Greatness podcast, the 72-year-old actress was more than happy to back Grease against a new generation of woke millennials and their hurt feelings.

The Australian said of the backlash: “I think it’s kind of silly. I mean, this movie was made in the 1970s about the 1950s.”

“It was a stage play, it’s a musical, it’s fun. It’s a fun movie musical not to be taken so seriously,” she added.

As Breitbart News reported, 42 years after its cinema release, the movie was met with damning critiques from some UK viewers over Christmas, aghast at the content and characters.

Grease is on. It really has a terrible message doesn't it? — Zoë Paramour (@ZoeParamour) December 26, 2020

Ahhh man. Just watching #Grease one of my favourite films and it’s so of its time. Misogynistic, sexist and a bit rapey. — Dr Kelly 🔶 💙 (@KellyQuilt) December 26, 2020

Elsewhere one viewer wrote: “Hey, there’s one non-white couple at the dance! One! #Grease”

“I caught the end of Grease, the movie, and noticed there were no black actors or pupils at the high school,” added another, while a third penned: “Watched Grease on the BBC, surprised they let it go, full of white people.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Newton-John believes too many viewers forget that Hollywood is simply about fantasy and escape, and if they suspended their predisposition to perpetual indignation they might even enjoy it.

“We need to relax a little bit and just enjoy things for what they are,” she said. “I didn’t see it like that at all, I think it’s a fun movie that entertains people.”