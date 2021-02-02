Beauty products retailer Sephora has cut ties with a social media influencer who has expressed pro-Trump views, saying that her beliefs are “not aligned” with the company’s “values around inclusivity.”

Amanda Ensing, a Christian woman of Puerto Rican descent, is demanding to know why Sephora will no longer partner with her to promote its product to her more than 1 million followers on both YouTube and Instagram.

“My legal team has asked @Sephora for more information as to why they are ceasing the relationship. I am disappointed that a brand that claims to be inclusive seems to be excluding conservative voices,” she tweeted.

Thank you 🙏🏽 My legal team has asked @Sephora for more information as to why they are ceasing the relationship. I am disappointed that a brand that claims to be inclusive seems to be excluding conservative voices. I will keep everyone updated 🇺🇸 https://t.co/rAQpDQTIaU — Amanda Ensing (@AmandaEnsing) January 30, 2021

Ensing posted a YouTube video sponsored by Sephora — which is owned by the French luxury brands conglomerate LVMH — on Friday. Several social media users expressed outrage at the company, and its official accounts quickly distanced the brand from Ensing. The video has since been deleted from her YouTube channel.

“We were made aware that Amanda Ensing, an influencer contracted through one of our external vendors’ campaigns, recently shared content on social media that is not aligned with Sephora’s values around inclusivity,” the company said in several social media posts.

“As soon as we were informed, we made the decision to cease all programming with Amanda and will not be engaging with her for future partnerships.”

The company did not say which posts it found objectionable. Ensing appears to have started talking about politics only after the 2020 election. Almost a week after the November elections, Ensing posted a YouTube video where she expressed her support for then-President Donald Trump. According to several critics, Ensing liked a comment on that page which criticized abortion and same-sex marriage. Comments for the video have since been disabled.

Two of her most-shared political posts came on January 6, in which she criticized certain left-wing ideologies, including the defund the police movement. She also expressed skepticism that Joe Biden legitimately won the presidential election, using the #MAGA hashtag.

The left:

I hate it here. America is embarrassing. Only we can riot & loot. Defund the police. Just do what the government tells you & don’t ask questions. The right:

Let’s fight for freedom. We love the USA. Defend the Constitution. We support our Military & Law enforcement 🇺🇸 — Amanda Ensing (@AmandaEnsing) January 6, 2021

According to Teen Vogue, several beauty influencers, including Jackie Aina, responded to these posts with mockery and even a call to “defund” her.

Defund Amanda Ensing https://t.co/nzOwU8tCSZ — Naira Banks (@jackieaina) January 6, 2021

After Ensing posted her Sephora video, several social media users accused her of being a “racist” and spreading “misinformation” to shame the brand.

@Sephora shame on you for sponsoring amanda ensing, a known racist AMONG OTHER THINGS — bisexual adelaide kane lovebot (@lovelylttlepers) January 30, 2021

. @Sephora I’m incredibly disappointed to see you are sponsoring people like @AmandaEnsing she is spreading hate and misinformation — radical social justice (@c_el_h) January 30, 2021

I need an explanation @Sephora pic.twitter.com/v4sHmCWVXU — here for the tea (@HereForTheTea2) January 29, 2021

One activist on Instagram even claimed that Ensing is “a supporter of the dangerous MAGA group.”

This is ridiculous. Beauty Influencer @AmandaEnsing recently did a sponsored YouTube video with @Sephora. Sephora was made aware that she is a conservative and they are now cancelling all future partnerships with her over her support for President Trump. Shame on you @Sephora pic.twitter.com/wkTm2lQJXp — Courtney Holland 🇺🇸 (@hollandcourtney) January 30, 2021

On Saturday, Ensing posted a 15-minute video to Instagram in which she accused Sephora of canceling conservatives. She also encouraged consumers to boycott the company.

“The recent experience I had with Sephora and what they did to me is not OK,” she said. “I am beyond disappointed and I will no longer be supporting Sephora.” She said she has never committed acts of violence or condoned them, and that she is neither a white supremacist or homophobic.

“I only started being called these things by trolls on the Internet after I came out as supporting our president, after I came out talking about my conservative views, my religious views,” she said.

In the video, Ensing emphasized her Christian faith and her Latina heritage, stating that her mother came from Puerto Rico.

She hinted at plans to create a new makeup company that caters to conservatives. “Let’s make makeup great again,” she said.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com